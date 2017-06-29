Minister 'Envious' Of Jamaica's Trade And Investment Agency

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday said the Bahamas must develop more trade linkages within the Caribbean, admitting he was "slightly envious" at the "sophistication" of Jamaica's investment/export promotions agency.

Brent Symonette said the Bahamas, and agencies such as the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA), have not yet "graduated to the sophistication" of the Jamaican Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

The Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration, while speaking at the opening of JAMPRO's trade mission to the Bahamas, said: "It is only through developing trade in the region that we can grow the region as Caribbean nationals. We have to work together for the benefit of nationals of the entire region. I must admit that I'm slightly envious, that in the Bahamas, we have not graduated to the sophistication of JAMPRO."

"We could take a lot of examples from Jamaica because they have been pioneers in many industries and trades in the world, "Mr Symonette added. The 'Caribbean Market Mission', part of JAMPRO's export development programme, Export Max, began on June 18 in Barbados, with a final stop in the Bahamas that finishes ] on Friday.

Thirteen Jamaican firms have come to the Bahamas as part of the agency's export promotion agenda.

Marlene Porter, manager for market development at JAMPRO, which is the Jamaican government's trade and investment agency, said: "We have a special programme called Export Max, which is a programme that JAMPRO - along with private sector and other public sector stakeholders - come together to support this particular initiative.

"It is three years, and a part of it is market penetration. We have to take the companies into the market. We have taken companies to the US, UK and Canada, and this is the last leg of it. We have done Barbados, Trinidad and now we are here in the Bahamas."

Ms Porter noted that JAMPRO sought not to simply push products, but understand market needs to meet demands. Household chemicals, sauces and spices, coffee, agricultural products, furniture, and irrigation systems are among the products being displayed by Jamaican firms as part of this mission.