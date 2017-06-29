Police Reach Out To Residents In Sunset Park Walkabout

By DANIELLE BARNES

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force organised another neighbourhood walkabout yesterday, moving throughout the Sunset Close Subdivision off Carmichael Road.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, and a team of officers from various units, walked the area yesterday morning greeting residents and handing out papers containing safety tips and other important information.

This initiative began more than five years ago as police officers saw the need to increase their visibility in different neighbourhoods and build relationships with residents of these communities.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Darvey Pratt is responsible for organising these walks. ASP Pratt has seen changes over the past few years and is confident that the appearance of officers is changing the way the public views the police force.

"I find it to be effective to the general public and the people in the communities because they are happy to see the police, and this is something they want to see more of the police doing," ASP Pratt said.

"We have seen a decrease in crime, mainly because they don't know when we're going to appear. With the police bring present, we are definitely seeing and expecting changes."

The police force not only wants to make residents aware of officers' presence, but the goal is to build relationships with the people in these communities.

ASP Pratt described occasions when residents have come up to him, praising officers for their continued presence throughout their community.

"When we did this walk three weeks ago, there was a person who came up to me and thanked me. He said that they are seeing some changes in the community."

The Tribune shadowed police officers and listened to the stories of residents who were happy to open their doors as they expressed their gratitude for the work the RBPF is doing.

Officers visited 79-year-old Godfrey Brathwaite, a resident of Sunset Drive.

Mr Brathwaite is a former police officer who became bedridden after Christmas last year. Senior ACP Dean and a group of other officers were invited into his home and spoke to family members about his condition.

Residents of Sunset Drive walking in the neighbourhood made several comments to the officers mentioning that "things could be better" but that their area is relatively peaceful considering crime levels in the capital.

The RBPF intends to continue walkabouts non-stop throughout the year as the force keeps with its commitment to increase police visibility in communities.