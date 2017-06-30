Christie Denies Claims On Spending

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday condemned efforts by the Minnis administration to portray his government in a negative light, as he challenged the nation’s leader to carry out a “dispassionate examination of the record”.

During a lengthy interview at his Cable Beach home on Thursday, Mr Christie defended his administration from accusations of irresponsible spending, misfeasance and cronyism.

He also said he was “disappointed” by the allegations being tossed around by the new government concerning matters that transpired during his last term as prime minister.

Hitting back at accusations from members of the Minnis administration concerning the controversial pay out of more than $8m to one vendor for hurricane clean up and the write off of $1.2m to an airport tenant who was in arrears, Mr Christie described recent moves made by the government as a “misstep” by a party pandering to its base.

Mr Christie maintained that a review of documents relating to these two controversies would absolve his administration of any wrongdoing and prove that much of the FNM’s rhetoric is as nothing more than “political slogans.”

“One of the challenges I have as the person who led the government and who led the government into a defeat, was to accept the responsibility for it as I did when I resigned,” he said in response to questions on the criticism levelled at his administration in recent weeks.

“There was never any thought on my part that I was accepting responsibility for any degree whatsoever of criminality, irresponsible spending and the notion that ‘the cupboard is bare’ is just political slogans.”

“Why talk about (audits)? It is that kind of situation because it is so prejudicial to the findings of an auditor.

“Look, they have done it, I know and believe that the result that they are going to get is not what they are forecasting to people out there, because they are going to find that those of us who were committedly involved were working to help the country rather than harm the country,” he stated.

Defence

On the issue of Jonathan Ash being awarded more than $8m in hurricane related clean-up contracts without the matter going out for bids, Mr Christie defended the move, saying the country in the wake of Hurricane Matthew was in a state of crisis and as such officials in his government didn’t have any time to put bids out.

During his contribution to the budget debate, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said that Mr Ash’s request for payments were submitted through the Ministry of Works and the National Recovery and Reconstruction Unit (NRRU), the latter of which was established by the Office of the Prime Minister after Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

In response Thursday, Mr Christie said: “There were compelling urgencies to work. During the hurricane itself, expenditure was incurred. We didn’t have any time to go talk about we were going to bid. We had to have trucks to go in to help in waters of three feet high and so forth and so on.

“When a country has experienced a hurricane with the ferocity of Matthew and generated refuse at the level at which we generated, where garbage sites were created and refuse sites were created all over (Nassau), it became an incredible challenge, both to coordinate and to effectively manage.

“And so, I’ve said and will say it again, talking to the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister (at that time Jack Thompson), talking to people who are officials at NEMA, talking to the engineers at the Ministry of Works; you are going to have a conclusion that good intentions were always throughout every effort we made.”

He continued: “(Mr Ash) said that he hired independent truckers and he named some of them. (Mr Ash) hired tractors, you know, heavy equipment people and that when he arrived at a next figure, it was nowhere near what was being described.

“… In fairness to the process, an examination of the files ought to have been made to see who gave him the contract, to see what the contract was - one garbage site, two garbage sites, three garbage sites; huge sites that he had to hire over 100 people and keep them hired to sort out the garbage so that you could have all the metal separated from refuse that you could actually mesh - and so one could actually justify at least how it was done.

“So my sense is this, that if you want to hold an inquiry, you do so.

“At the end of the day I am satisfied that they will see that there were persistent efforts, the coordinator of the Progressive Liberal Party, the honourable Shane Gibson, to ensure that we got dollar for value.”

Mr Christie also said: “In other words, people were paid on the basis value, which meant that certifications, not only for engineers, but from permanent secretaries; certifications put in place.

“I am satisfied that the files will show that.

“I am satisfied that if we wanted to, we can even show more, right, to demonstrate that they are going down the wrong track talking about criminality in this regard.”

Further defending his government’s actions, Mr Christie insisted that there was an attitude of “impatience” that permeated the country in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

“Things were moving too quickly, there was a lot of impatience in the Ministry of Finance, a lot of impatience in Lowe Sound, (Andros) getting supplies, a lot of impatience in Freeport.

“These things were happening and we were impatient and we paid a heavy price for not being able to repair people’s homes in a timely fashion.

“They simply voted against us in that regard and many instances with respect to it,” Mr Christie stated with an apparent sense of exhaustion.

There were 46 transactions made to Mr Ash through several of his companies, Dr Minnis said, as he revealed that in at least two separate instances, Mr Ash received multiple cheques in one day. He also received $151,000 on May 9, just one day before the election.

Two of Mr Ash’s companies, Heavy Duty Company and Earth Movers Incorporation Company, were not registered with the Registrar General; his other company, Heavy Truck Lines Services Limited, was only registered in February 2017.

Dr Minnis said given the slow pace at which the government typically pays people it owes money, Bahamians would be surprised by the ease and quickness with which Mr Ash received his funds.

Disheartened

On the matter of his government’s handling of a $1.2m write off extended to a Lynden Pindling International Airport tenant, Mr Christie said he was disheartened to see Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar accuse the woman of receiving favours because of political connections. Mr D’Aguilar also told the House of Assembly that the tenant was allowed to not pay rent for five years under the Christie administration.

In response yesterday, Mr Christie said his efforts in the matter were never to coerce a particular decision or outcome, but rather to “protect a black Bahamian woman.”

“Why would you want to call a business woman’s name and have the press call her a crony, Christie’s crony, (insinuating) Christie had her paying no rent for five years when she paid over $4.9m in rent, and have all this thing put out there to the country and why?

“(Mr D’Aguilar) had no reason to do it that way at all,” Mr Christie added. “And no matter what level of enthusiasm they had in winning or what not, it is a misstep to go on miscategorising or take people’s reputation and put it out to the public in that way. I felt very badly about that.”

Mr Christie, 73, likened these two instances to the Free National Movement’s treatment of value added tax (VAT) while in opposition.

Mr Christie said the FNM, despite his party’s push to present truth and logic on the topic, constantly fed the public the belief that the PLP had misappropriated the revenue generated from the tax, only to later walk back the claim.

“I knew at all material times when they were talking about ‘where the VAT money gone’ or ‘who stole the VAT money,’ that they knew that was not true and ultimately after the elections they acknowledge that,” he stated with a look of disgust.