Corrections Officer Held After Cocaine Find

A 45-year-old corrections officer is in police custody after he was allegedly found with six ounces of cocaine at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on Wednesday.

According to police, shortly after 1pm, acting on information, BDCS officials conducted a search of the corrections officer when he arrived for duty.

During the search, officers allegedly found cocaine in his possession. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Investigations continue.

In other crime news, police are searching for several persons responsible for an armed robbery that left a man in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before noon Wednesday, the victim was getting out of a vehicle in front of his home on Yamacraw Lane off Yamacraw Hill Road, when several men approached and robbed him of a bag containing a laptop computer and a cellphone. The men then shot him before speeding off in a red Jeep. The man was taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

