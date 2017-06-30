Davis Tribute To Legacy Of Colleague

By RASHAD ROLLE

DR Bernard Nottage’s “footprints will forever be etched on the Bahamian developmental landscape” through his work as a former president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, the Bahamas Medical Association, the Doctors’ Union and as a minister for consumer affairs, education, health and national security, Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Wednesday.

Dr Nottage, 71, died Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic. He will receive a state funeral in arrangements to be announced, according to the press secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Anthony Newbold.

Dr Nottage’s death elicited scores of tributes from Bahamians who remembered him as a compassionate physician and from a bipartisan cadre of politicians who hailed his service and integrity.

“Dr Nottage was the ultimate political warrior and patriot par excellence, offering of his talents in public service, within service groups, and in nation building right up to the time of his passing,” Mr Davis said in a statement released Wednesday night.

“He fundamentally believed in the ideals of the Progressive Liberal Party, the party in which he served for the greater part of his political life. Through leadership struggles, a temporary parting of ways and through reconciliation, the principles of social justice, economic justice and a sense of fair play and a level playing field always dominated Dr Nottage’s political philosophy; the Progressive Liberal Party and the nation by extension are better for his unselfish contribution to national development.”

Mr Davis said Dr Nottage’s devotion to service was passed down to him from his father, who was a police officer.

“It was most appropriate that he became the nation’s chief law enforcement officer as minister of national security,” he said. “He was passionate about resolving the issues that concern at-risk youths, particularly our males. He was particularly moved about the absence of the father figure in the home and started the programme that called on adult males to become father figures in their communities.”

Mr Davis said Dr Nottage’s programme, “Renovating Bains and Grants Town,” aimed to increase home ownership, create job training programmes, set up a fee waiver for students sitting national exams and establish a Bains Town and Grants Town Community Council.

“Other important programmes include the establishment of a multi-purpose community centre to provide the following activities: a community band, computer literacy programmes, adult literacy and vocational programmes, after school activities for children, legal aid clinic, employment agency, crime watch group, and sports and recreational activities,” he said.

“As his parliamentary and Cabinet colleague, I am honoured to have served with Dr Nottage. His thorough, methodical, detailed and deliberative management style, ensuring no stone was left unturned, served me well in public life and I cherish our professional relationship and friendship. On behalf of my family and the PLP family, on behalf of the Bains and Grants Town constituency, and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences to his dear wife Portia, his two sons and grandchildren. I am confident that God’s grace is sufficient for the Nottage family during their hour of need.”