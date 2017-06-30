Summer Band Camp Begins

By DANIELLE BARNES

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force launched its Summer Band Camp under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade.

The RBPF summer youth programme has been in existence for the last 24 years and the band component was introduced eight years ago as an extension to the programme.

The RBPF has taken the initiative to find ways of keeping young Bahamians positively occupied in a disciplined environment for the duration of six weeks.

While the summer youth programme concludes at the end of those six week, the band camp runs year long. Students are able to continue their involvement by rehearsing with trained professionals.

Assistant Superintendent Theodore Campbell, coordinator of the band camp, told The Tribune yesterday that RBPF partners with primary schools and high schools focusing on problematic students by providing them with structure through music.

“The purpose of the programme first and foremost, as we always tell them, is to teach these young persons to have fear and respect for God.

“Secondly, to have respect for their country and thirdly to have respect for others and most importantly themselves,” ASP Campbell said.

He added: “We want these young persons to understand that manners and respect still takes you around the world combined with academics, because we focus hard on their academics and their musical abilities.”

ASP Campbell mentioned that music scholarship opportunities are widely available for students involved in band camp with local and international schools; some of which include: College of The Bahamas, Atlantic College, Bahamas Baptist Community College, BTVI, Prairie View A&M University, Florida Memorial University and Texas Southern University.

“We presently have someone who just completed their master’s degree and we have someone studying to be a doctor. You don’t have to study music to get a music scholarship, you just have to be musically inclined.”

The opening ceremony for the camp took place on Monday with a special appearance from the band. Students ages seven to 17 are encouraged to join.