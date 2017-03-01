Former Deputy Pm Symonette Wants To Run For The Fnm In St Anne’S

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FIVE years after announcing his retirement from frontline politics, former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette yesterday revealed his intention to run on the Free National Movement’s ticket for the St Anne’s constituency, as he insisted that there were “no strings” attached to this decision.

Mr Symonette represented the area from 2007-2012.

Despite his public support for Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner during her most recent failed leadership bid just last year, Mr Symonette, 62, said he is ready to work closely with FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis after much consideration.

He said the decision was made while considering the “diabolical” performance of the Progressive Liberal Party over the past five years.

The announcement comes as speculation swirled recently that Mr Symonette was attempting to broker a deal with the FNM where he would run on the party’s ticket but under the condition that he be made party deputy leader.

This couldn’t be further from the truth, Mr Symonette told reporters yesterday during a press conference at his East Bay Street office to announce that he gave the nod to Dr Minnis to put his name forward as the candidate for St Anne’s.

However, he will still have to face all of the normal party procedures, including vetting from the FNM’s Candidates and Investigative Committees, before being ratified.

Mr Symonette also said his family stood in support of his move to re-enter the political arena.

Hubert Chipman is currently the St Anne’s MP. Last year he withdrew his name from consideration for a nomination, citing problems with Dr Minnis. Last month he said he was contemplating running as an independent candidate.

“I had been considering it for a long time,” Mr Symonette said when he was asked what solidified his decision to run on the party’s ticket. “I retired from active politics five odd years ago (and) half way through the term you guys quoted me as saying that if the Progressive Liberal Party continued to mess up this country, I would have to change my mind and I think we have reached that point. The financial state of this country is in dire needs. The report yesterday (Monday) from the Central Bank (says) the national debt is at an unprecedented high level. Crime is out of control, unemployment is supposedly down which no one believes and we are in an economic tailspin and I think something needs to be done about it.

“I noticed yesterday in the press that the prime minister said that it is risky to vote for Minnis (but) it would be catastrophic to vote for Perry Christie because he has a track record of five years in which this country has gone from worse to worse to junk bonds.

“The country is spiralling out of control with the current administration having gone crazy in the candy store and I think there needs to be reason brought to the table (and) a level-headed way of governing. I sincerely hope that persons will vote FNM because under the Christie administration’s track record it has been diabolical.”

Yesterday, Joshua Sears, who sits on the FNM’s Search and Investigations Committee - tasked with reviewing all candidates - said the party had received no applications from anyone seeking nomination for the St Anne’s constituency.

He said very early on, the FNM indicated to Mr Symonette that should he decide to re-enter the political arena, the St Anne’s seat would be available to him.

Regarding his previous support for Mrs Butler-Turner, Mr Symonette said he has always maintained a close working relationship with Dr Minnis, as he suggested that the party is now unified with an election approaching.

“Dr Minnis went through a convention. It is no secret that I was a supporter of Loretta Butler-Turner. That is no secret. Dr Minnis and I have and always have worked on very close terms notwithstanding the fact that I did support Mrs Butler-Turner.

“We are looking forward to working even closer together as we go forward as a team in the FNM to make sure that the FNM is the next government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

He added: “I think it is election time. The FNM has been the government. It has a track record. It has accomplishments, which can be seen. You just have to drive on the roads of this country and see the accomplishments. It’s ironic that’s one of the reasons we lost support the last time, but no one is saying how easy it is for you to get here or move there,” he said, referring to the Ingraham administration’s road improvement project.

“Over time the PLP as Mr Christie did last night, will try and make an issue of the fact that the rebel seven (ousted Dr Minnis). So whilst Mr Christie tries to make an issue of the split which is a real fact, I’m not underrating that, the FNM will solidify up to the next election as the alternative to the Progressive Liberal Party,” Mr Symonette also said.

In January 2012, ahead of the May general election, Mr Symonette announced the end of his career after more than 20 years in politics.

At the time he said he would not seek a nomination for his constituency, St Anne’s, or any other seat, adding that the time had come for him to make way for a new generation of FNMs.

In the years that followed, Mr Symonette denied several times that he would be making a political comeback.