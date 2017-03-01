Religious Leaders Call For Christie To Apologise

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PROMINENT religious leaders yesterday demanded Prime Minister Perry Christie apologise for sticking up his middle finger at a community meeting Monday night, while addressing hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters.

Bahamas Christian Council President Rev Dr Ranford Patterson said the nation’s leader has a responsibility to children to apologise for his obscene gesture and explain why he did it.

Meanwhile, Bishop Simeon Hall, pastor emeritus of New Covenant Baptist Church, said while he understands the pressure that comes with the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Christie should learn to curse “in private”.

During a community meeting in Fox Hill Monday night, Mr Christie stuck up his middle finger as he lashed out at allegations made in a video circulating on Facebook that he owned a condominium property obtained through political impropriety. He added that he would not let political lies of this sort distract him from the task of governance.

“It is very unfortunate that Mr Christie chose to do that,” Rev Patterson told The Tribune.

“He needs to apologise to the nation for him, it is not becoming of a Prime Minister. I have gotten calls from as far as the United States after the picture and the story went viral. Whether he meant anything bad by it or not, whether he meant to do it or not, it does not look good for this country.

“The Prime Minister has been in office for almost 40 years so I do not think it’s the pressure getting to him. I do not understand why he did it, but I hope he sees the wisdom in coming forward and apologising. He has a responsibility to the nation and to the young people who watch him. He should say ‘I’m sorry’ and we can all move on.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Hall said it is unfortunate that Mr Christie allowed his critics to “pull him below” the dignity of his office.

“The Prime Minister must apologise. He owes the critics and this country as a whole an apology,” Bishop Hall said.

“I refer to the photo in the paper. He has allowed critics to pull him beneath the dignity of his office. I call on him to apologise unequivocally. A leader sometimes needs to learn to cuss in private. It is most disappointing.”