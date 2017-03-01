Symonette: The Pm ‘Must Have Lost It’ To Make Finger Gesture

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette yesterday rebuked Prime Minister Perry Christie saying he “must have lost it” when he stuck up his middle finger at a Progressive Liberal Party event on Monday night.

As the leader of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Mr Symonette said Mr Christie should “be above” his “regrettable” behaviour despite whatever criticism he faces on a daily basis.

During a press conference at his East Bay Street office, the former Cabinet minister said Bahamians would not be wrong to question Mr Christie’s leadership capabilities.

He was asked to comment on the matter during a press conference yesterday, which was held to officially announce his intention to contest the St Anne’s constituency on the Free National Movement’s ticket in the upcoming election.

“All I can say is that the prime minister must have lost it,” Mr Symonette said in response to a question from the media.

“The heat must be too hot in the kitchen and I think his true nature has shown. It is regrettable that he used that signage in a public forum. Obviously it’s an act of a desperate man.”

Asked whether he thought continuous personal attacks on Mr Christie, 73, and his family justified the obscene hand gesture, Mr Symonette said they were not.

“As a leader, he should be above that.



“He lost it and he lost it on a public platform. It goes to show that one may not be wrong to question his capabilities of running this country any longer at his age.”

On Monday night as he addressed scores of PLP supporters, Mr Christie stuck up his middle finger as he lashed out at allegations that he owned a condominium property.

He added that he would not let political lies of this sort distract him from the task of governance.

During his speech Mr Christie also lashed out at FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, the Centreville MP didn’t mince words in his address, contending that Bahamians should not

hand over reigns of the country to a party as unstable and dysfunctional as the FNM.