Breaking News: Dna Leader Branville Mccartney Resigns From Senate

LEADER of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Branville McCartney has resigned as Leader of Opposition business in the Senate, effective immediately.

Mr McCartney told The Tribune on Thursday at a press conference that Loretta Butler-Turner, who appointed him, has sowed seeds of confusion and the DNA must disassociate itself from her antics.

In a statement, Mr McCartney said: "Every decision I have made since entering frontline politics has not been made lightly. Whether it was to leave the FNM, to lead the DNA or most recently, to accept the post as leader of opposition business in the Senate, I have carefully and prayerfully considered my moves as a public figure.

"It was no different when accepting the appointment as leader of Opposition business in the Senate. I accepted with the understanding that the Democratic National Alliance was separate and apart from any other opposition force, but would lend its voice, ideas and strength in official opposition to this failed Christie administration.

"Let the record reflect that when the electorate called for a more pragmatic opposition, the DNA was the first and only party to answer.

"However, today I informed Her Excellency the Governor General that I am resigning my Senate post with immediate effect.

"The leader of the official opposition has, unfortunately, only sown seeds of confusion since assuming her post, bringing no real leadership or focused ideas to the fore.

"As leader of the DNA, in consultation with the executives of the party, I feel that we must now divest ourselves of the farce that has become the official opposition and fully direct our efforts to securing victory in the next general election.

"Famed US astronaut Chris Hadfield once said leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It's about 'keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter'.

"By this standard, there currently exists no opposition party or personality in the House of Assembly that exemplifies the traits of true leadership.

"Change clearly will not come from within; to that end we must continue our mission to affect change from outside Parliament until elections are held.

"To the people of the Bahamas, we say that if you want a government serious about fighting crime and putting the fear of God into these savage criminals who apparently have free reign on our streets, look to the DNA; if you want an end to this corruption that pollutes and perverts governance in our country, look to the DNA; if you want real accountability for where in the world our billions of tax dollars have been funneled without our knowledge, look to the DNA; if you want a government that stands for you and will return power and prosperity to the rightful owners of The Bahamas, look to the DNA.

"I encourage all Bahamians to register to vote and come with us to rid ourselves of the poisonous yoke of the failed parties that have brought this country to its knees. To our supporters throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the mission has not changed. The goal has not changed. Our resolve has not changed.

"We will continue working day and night to provide a worthy alternative to the dysfunctional status quo. It was an honour to once again represent the Bahamian people, however briefly, but it is clear the Bahamian people will be better served by a DNA not complicit in the dysfunction that hobbles Parliament at this time.

"The Bahamian people deserve better, and better is in your DNA. May God protect and keep the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."