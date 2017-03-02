Breaking News: Dna Leader Branville Mccartney Resigns From Senate

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
LEADER of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Branville McCartney has resigned as Leader of Opposition business in the Senate, effective immediately.
Mr McCartney told The Tribune on Thursday at a press conference that Loretta Butler-Turner, who appointed him, has sowed seeds of confusion and the DNA must disassociate itself from her antics.
In a statement, Mr McCartney said: "Every decision I have made since entering frontline politics has not been made lightly. Whether it was to leave the FNM, to lead the DNA or most recently, to accept the post as leader of opposition business in the Senate, I have carefully and prayerfully considered my moves as a public figure.
"It was no different when accepting the appointment as leader of Opposition business in the Senate. I accepted with the understanding that the Democratic National Alliance was separate and apart from any other opposition force, but would lend its voice, ideas and strength in official opposition to this failed Christie administration.
"Let the record reflect that when the electorate called for a more pragmatic opposition, the DNA was the first and only party to answer.
"However, today I informed Her Excellency the Governor General that I am resigning my Senate post with immediate effect.
"The leader of the official opposition has, unfortunately, only sown seeds of confusion since assuming her post, bringing no real leadership or focused ideas to the fore.
"As leader of the DNA, in consultation with the executives of the party, I feel that we must now divest ourselves of the farce that has become the official opposition and fully direct our efforts to securing victory in the next general election.
"Famed US astronaut Chris Hadfield once said leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It's about 'keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter'.
"By this standard, there currently exists no opposition party or personality in the House of Assembly that exemplifies the traits of true leadership.
"Change clearly will not come from within; to that end we must continue our mission to affect change from outside Parliament until elections are held.
"To the people of the Bahamas, we say that if you want a government serious about fighting crime and putting the fear of God into these savage criminals who apparently have free reign on our streets, look to the DNA; if you want an end to this corruption that pollutes and perverts governance in our country, look to the DNA; if you want real accountability for where in the world our billions of tax dollars have been funneled without our knowledge, look to the DNA; if you want a government that stands for you and will return power and prosperity to the rightful owners of The Bahamas, look to the DNA.
"I encourage all Bahamians to register to vote and come with us to rid ourselves of the poisonous yoke of the failed parties that have brought this country to its knees. To our supporters throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the mission has not changed. The goal has not changed. Our resolve has not changed.
"We will continue working day and night to provide a worthy alternative to the dysfunctional status quo. It was an honour to once again represent the Bahamian people, however briefly, but it is clear the Bahamian people will be better served by a DNA not complicit in the dysfunction that hobbles Parliament at this time.
"The Bahamian people deserve better, and better is in your DNA. May God protect and keep the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."
John 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Lord Almighty begat next?
John 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Lord Almighty what's next?
TalRussell 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Comrades! Bran is now a former Red Shirt party member and former Papa Hubert Cabinet Minister, former Papa Hubert's MP for the constituency Bamboo Town, and now a former mixed up with Loretta politician.
I ain't sure which one these two so many had such high political hopes for -got the best of the other?
Neither the two does make any common sense.
Honestman 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Nobody wants to be in Loretta's gang!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
There is not one scumbag who wants to be a lowly low paid senator. And of course there is not one scumbag who wants to be a lowly low paid MP sitting on the back bench. All of the scumbag politicians and scumbag wannabe politians in our country today wannabe PM or cabinet ministers so that they too can get filthy rich and flip their middle finger to all the lowly poor underling commoners. Frustrated Bahamian voters are left in despair to choose the lesser of evils or the devil they don't know when they go to the polls in the next general election. No matter where they put their 'X' on the ballot, the Bahamas ends up doomed. The Bible is full of examples where the patience of the good Lord with an evil society was worn thin leaving him with no alternative but to destroy it.
TalRussell 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
DDK 15 minutes ago
Good one!
realfreethinker 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Bran wants to be PM but I question his judgement,when he accepted that Senate post. Will he do the same if he were to become PM?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
I trust that any sensible Bahamian voter will NOT waste his/her vote on anything related to Bran or LBT ........... They are both LOST causes (jokey leaders)
John 55 minutes ago
So the PLP falling apart. Imploding. Loretta tried to destroy the FNM and bring Minnis down. She caused the members to walk out on Minnis with no where to go. Now some trying to go back home to the torch. Then she dangle one carrot in front of Bran and almost wreck the DNA. Look like only her and Rodney (clown) Moncur will be left together. The ODD couple..Very ODD
licks2 47 minutes ago
He is all over the place. . .and it seem will tell you a lie at the drop of a hat! How come he never in "talks" with anybody. . .according to him and those persons come right behind him and said that "we in talks". . .for some time!
Regardless 42 minutes ago
....little man gone back into his cave....
sheeprunner12 27 minutes ago
Thank God for Rodney Moncur ......... he is speaking for the poor Negro (75%) of the country
DDK 0 minutes ago
Surely you jest!
John 13 minutes ago
Rodney Moncur has pledged allegiance to Perry Christie and rather than chastising him for his inappropriate behavior he went on Facebook and repeated the PM's obscene gesture and vowed to defend Christie to the end. Then he attacks anyone who calls for the PM to apologize. Furthermore Moncur's "go to the beach" actions are hypocritical. On the one hand he is telling Bahamians not to register and not to vote. Yet he accepted a position in the Senate after being appointed by someone who was duly elected to political office by the same process he is denouncing. The height of hypocrisy. If you don't want to plant no seeds, you should not eat no corn.
sheeprunner12 9 minutes ago
Well John ......... therein lies the "quagmire of web" facing the poor Bahamian Negro
banker 8 minutes ago
Memo
To: Bran Flakes McCartney
Subject: Speechifying and such
Bran Flakes: I know that you grease your hair to catch everything whizzing over your head and you plug your ears when you speak to stop the wind-tunnel effect, but I feel that I must correct you factually. When speechifying, you must know what you are talking about, otherwise people will call you Siamese Twins when you hold a balloon. But I fear it is too late already. In spite of being late to the brains party, I must inform you that Chris Austin Hadfield is NOT an American astronaut. The hero of that massive David Bowie-like performance of Space Oddity aboard the International Space Station, is in fact, a maple syrup-eating CANADIAN -- not American as you seem to think. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaOC9danxNo
However, I must commend you though, on getting it right about Loretta Butt-hurt Turnover. She is a clueless leader. You two made such a lovely couple. So similar. What happened? Wouldn't she let you get on top? She wanted to be the top dog? We all know what they call a female dog, but your manhood couldn't take it?
Good Luck in the election. BTW your economic advisor has great collection of p...... oh never mind.
