Court Hears Banker Was ‘Stabbed 33 Times’

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on trial in the Supreme Court for murder will have an opportunity to speak to what led him to inflict more than two dozen stab wounds on a banker.

A forensic pathologist testified yesterday that the wounds were unlikely to have been caused by a painting knife.

The prosecution in the case of 26-year-old Lamar Albury called its final witness yesterday, Dr Caryn Sands, a pathologist with more than 18 years medical experience, to speak to the December 23, 2015 autopsy she performed on the body of Devince Smith.

During that autopsy, Dr Sands found some 33 stab wounds and cuts to the victim’s head, neck, shoulder, back and extremities.

The neck wound would have caused Smith’s death within minutes of receiving the injury, the 12-member jury was told yesterday.

Albury, who is alleged to have murdered Smith sometime between December 19 and 21, 2015, can remain silent at his trial or elect to given testimony under oath.

He also has the right to call witnesses in his defence to the murder allegation.

Smith’s partially decomposed body was found shortly after 2.30pm on December 21, 2015 at his St Alban’s Drive apartment.

Police were alerted to the apartment after relatives, who had not heard from the victim, went to his home and found him dead in the living room.

Smith was a sports coach and was employed at Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd. He was also a former president of the New Providence Volleyball Association.

Albury has denied the charge against him.

Cordell Frazier and Anya Allen are prosecuting the case for the Crown while Michael Hanna is representing Albury.

Last week Monday, the jury heard that Albury allegedly confessed to his relatives that he had fatally stabbed the banker, who had hired him to do a paint job at his apartment for an upcoming holiday gathering, when the victim allegedly made a sexual advance at him.

The following day, Smith’s housekeeper testified that in the three months she had known Albury, the accused had been to Smith’s apartment on three occasions and on two other occasions, the accused and Smith were seen in the victim’s Jeep drinking.

In yesterday’s proceedings, Mr Hanna asked for the pathologist to be shown the crime scene photos exhibited in the case.

Dr Sands was referred to an image of blood and broken glass from a figurine and was asked by Mr Hanna if a person could be cut from being assaulted with such an item.

“It would cause blunt force trauma (but) a blunt edge won’t give you a cut or stab,” the pathologist said.

Dr Sands was asked if the wounds found on the deceased could have been inflicted by a paint knife.

“With enough force you can cause injury with a paint knife but not a stab wound,” she said.

“These wounds are cutting wounds. I don’t know if a paint knife can do that. I won’t say that it can’t, but I don’t think it’s likely,” the pathologist added.

The case resumes today at 10am before Senior Justice Vera Watkins where the defence is expected to begin its case.