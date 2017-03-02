Minnis Slams Pm’S ‘Show Of Self Pity’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie’s “half baked” explanation for sticking up his middle finger at a public event “was not good enough” and his speech in Parliament yesterday was “another disgraceful show of self pity and political spin,” according to Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

In a statement that was released hours after Mr Christie expressed regret in the House of Assembly for the obscene gesture he made at a public meeting Monday night, Dr Minnis said instead of real contrition, “we got the usual song and dance from the prime minister who is trying to spin his disgraceful transgression into public empathy.”

Mr Christie was the subject of much ridicule and criticism on Tuesday after he ‘flipped the bird’ during a PLP event Monday night during an explanation of his response to allegations that he owned condominiums appropriated from his position of power.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Christie expressed regret for his actions and said it was his hope that all who attended the event and witnessed his conduct now know that it was something “I wish I didn’t do.”

However, Dr Minnis said Mr Christie did what no leader should do, he “allowed his emotions to get the best of him” in a public setting.

“His gross and inappropriate act has offended the Bahamian people, and they have demanded a public apology from the prime minister. What they got from him today in Parliament was another disgraceful show of self-pity and political spin,” Dr Minnis said.

“Instead of offering an unequivocal apology, the prime minister said if he were given the opportunity, he would simply not make the crass gesture again. But this is not good enough. This is not an apology to the Bahamian people.

“This is not what leadership looks like.

“This is the action of what has come to define

the leadership of Perry Christie – smoke and mirrors.”

Dr Minnis said the Bahamian public deserves more from Mr Christie and echoed his call for the prime minister to resign.

“The Bahamian citizenry asked for a public apology, and instead, we got the usual song and dance from the prime minister who is trying to spin his disgraceful transgression into public empathy,” Dr Minnis said.

“Having served in public life for 40 years, the prime minister should know better! But clearly his half-baked display in Parliament is just the latest insult we are forced to witness for the week.

“How much more embarrassment must Christie bring to his office before he does the right thing and resigns?

“In the prime minister’s bumbling attempts to attack me, he has shown the country and the world at large who he really is and the embarrassment he has become for this nation.”