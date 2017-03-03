Dna Ratifies Four General Election Candidates

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance (DNA) ratified four additional candidates for the general election Friday: Dr Madlene Sawyer for Southern Shores, Karen Davis for Freetown, Jedrick Robinson for Central Grand Bahama and Candace Weatherford for Northe Eleuthera.

Dr Sawyer is a "certified lawyer, physician and surgeon", according to her bio. She was once Associate Professor at the University of Miami and medical director of the Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She is also a former president of the Medical Association of the Bahamas.

During the DNA's ratification announcement, she bemoaned a country she said has lost its way, describing Branville McCartney as the man equipped to help lead the country back on track.

Ms Davis, who previously joined the Free National Movement before returning to the DNA, is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Royals Cleaning Company and FGL Security Firm.

Ms Weatherford, wife of social media pundit Graham Weatherfood, owns Sure Alarms, which the pair purchased in 1995.

Mr Robinson is a yard planning supervisor in the trans-shipping industry in Grand Bahama.