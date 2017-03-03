Kenyatta Gibson Withdraws Fnm Candidacy

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

ANOTHER blow was dealt to the Free National Movement's 2017 general election campaign Friday, with the party's Golden Isles candidate, Kenyatta Gibson, announcing that he has withdrawn from his candidacy.

In a statement released through the party, Mr Gibson, a former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP who crossed over to the FNM prior to the 2012 general election, said he had informed FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis of his decision to end his campaign Friday,

In that statement, Mr Gibson noted "professional and business obligations" as key reasons for his withdrawal, adding that he was thankful for the opportunity presented to him by the party and Dr Minnis.

The surprise announcement comes on the heals of claims by PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts Thursday night, in which he indicated that sources familiar to him had informed him of Gibson's plans to resign.

In remarks made during the PLP's latest community meeting at Garvin Tynes Primary Thursday, Mr Roberts said his "garbage can" was revealing "rough waters ahead" for the now former Golden Isles candidate.

Mr Roberts went on to hint that he had more information on the situation, however, he opted to "say no more for now".

Kenyatta Gibson was ratified more than a year ago by the party, more notably, his ratification came at a time when Dr Minnis was still locked in a battle with Long Island MP Loretta Butler Turner over whether the FNM needed to hold a national convention prior to 2017.

This move gave the impression that Gibson was key to Dr Minnis' "change movement" and would play a key role heading into the impending 2017 general election.

Prior to the FNM, he was elected twice under the banner of the PLP; during the 2002 and 2007 general elections in the then Kennedy constituency.