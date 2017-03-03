Kenyatta Gibson Withdraws Fnm Candidacy

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
ANOTHER blow was dealt to the Free National Movement's 2017 general election campaign Friday, with the party's Golden Isles candidate, Kenyatta Gibson, announcing that he has withdrawn from his candidacy.
In a statement released through the party, Mr Gibson, a former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP who crossed over to the FNM prior to the 2012 general election, said he had informed FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis of his decision to end his campaign Friday,
In that statement, Mr Gibson noted "professional and business obligations" as key reasons for his withdrawal, adding that he was thankful for the opportunity presented to him by the party and Dr Minnis.
The surprise announcement comes on the heals of claims by PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts Thursday night, in which he indicated that sources familiar to him had informed him of Gibson's plans to resign.
In remarks made during the PLP's latest community meeting at Garvin Tynes Primary Thursday, Mr Roberts said his "garbage can" was revealing "rough waters ahead" for the now former Golden Isles candidate.
Mr Roberts went on to hint that he had more information on the situation, however, he opted to "say no more for now".
Kenyatta Gibson was ratified more than a year ago by the party, more notably, his ratification came at a time when Dr Minnis was still locked in a battle with Long Island MP Loretta Butler Turner over whether the FNM needed to hold a national convention prior to 2017.
This move gave the impression that Gibson was key to Dr Minnis' "change movement" and would play a key role heading into the impending 2017 general election.
Prior to the FNM, he was elected twice under the banner of the PLP; during the 2002 and 2007 general elections in the then Kennedy constituency.
Comments
zephyr 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Indeed, God is good...
John 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Miles Munroe's prophecies coming true by the minute. New faces, new people, many popular and older politicians will not contest in this election despite their efforts.
TalRussell 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrade John, no, I think Dr. Myles was reflecting back over claims to repair the furniture's and glass windows - up in the Cabinet Room.
banker 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Good ole Kenyatta may be in a heap of legal trouble. His biggest claim to fame, is that he took a real good cut hip in the cabinet room when Keod demonstrated that he knew a bit of karate. The dirty lil guy Keod felled Kenyatta like a lumberjack felling a big tree. However, Kenyatta cohabitates with perhaps one of the most beautiful women in New Providence. I een fussy about her tattoos, but she is the epitome of a Black Venus -- even after reproducing wid da big guy.
Voltaire 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Who she is banker?
banker 56 minutes ago
I don't think that it's right to call her name here. She een done nuthin' except like Kenyatta.
SP 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Kenyatta Gibson Is, And Always Have Been, A useless pile of Dung....Good Riddance!
John 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
"The time for new leadership has been birthed. The time for new leadership has arrived." Miles Munroe. Plenty people will be moving off the scene and plenty new faces that you never saw before will appear. And no one will be able to stop it or control it. They will new ideas and new visions for the New Bahamas.
banker 52 minutes ago
It's Myles not Miles. And if he were such a good prophet, he would have not gotten aboard the private jet.
When Jesus went into Jerusalem, he rode a humble donkey instead of the finest chariot. I guess Myles een get da humility and poverty memo, and God pasted it to the shipyard crane so that it would be the last thing to go through his mind -- physically -- when the crane girders sliced through the plane and mix-mastered his body so bad that it was closed casket. It was a good rich-man lesson about a camel going through the eye of a needle, and the needle won.
Voltaire 17 minutes ago
Very well said.
lucaya 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
So what who really cares,the party goes on!
