Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Minor

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A FRENCH-Canadian woman pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in Supreme Court on Friday morning.

Karine Gagne, 23, of Quebec, Canada, appeared before Senior Justice Bernard Turner just a month after her case was forwarded to Supreme Court through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment presentation concerning the unlawful sexual intercourse charge she is facing.

That concerns an alleged incident on January 5 at Great Sturrup Cay with a 15-year-old boy, who cannot legally give consent to have sexual intercourse.

After her formal arraignment in which she denied the allegation, Senior Justice Turner told the accused that she would stand trial on June 6, 2017.

A status hearing was fixed for May 26, 2017 ahead of the substantive trial date.

She remains on remand at the Department of Correctional Services until her next court appearance.

Tonique Lewis appeared for Gagne in Friday’s Supreme Court arraignment.