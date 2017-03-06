Bahamas Post Service

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am finally to the point that I am resorting to writing to the newspaper even though I know that it will not really change anything. I am so beyond tired of the work ethic in our country.

A large populace of our work force have no pride in their performance at work no matter where they are employed. It seems to be that there is no concern about their job security, all they have to do is show up and hang around until time to go home.

That is what must be going on at our Post Offices. Here is a prime example: My car insurance bill was printed on JS Johnson letterhead on December 28, 2016.

JS Johnson stated that once the bills are printed and enveloped, they are sent to the Post Office to be stamped and mailed. The envelope was stamped January 31, 2017......that’s one month. I received it in my postal box on March 2, 2017. That’s two months to receive a bill.

My insurance expired on February 17, 2017, and I am very sure that had I had an accident I would have received no assistance from my insurance company.

Can anyone please explain how it can take two months to move an envelope from one box to another?

Using our Postal Office for mailing anything important is just not a viable option.

Most companies are more often resorting to emailing their customer statements for two reasons, it’s less expensive, but more importantly, it will reach its destination!

Do you think that the Post Office jobs will become redundant?

Who would be to blame for that?

Oh, I forgot, you can’t be terminated if you work for government.

We must just continue to pay for nothing. Tired of Incompetence.

RHONDA

CARTWRIGHT

Nassau,

March 3, 2017.