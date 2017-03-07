Govt: Sarkis Misleading Public Over Baha Mar

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunmedia.net

THE government yesterday accused former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian of misleading the public with inaccurate, unpatriotic and unsubstantiated claims in a bid to conceal his failures and detract from current progress.

Mr Izmirlian’s company BMD Holdings issued a press release on Sunday that criticised completion efforts, accused the government of spreading misinformation about the resort’s progress, and insisted that alleged set backs evidenced the ex-developer’s proposal was superior to the government’s track.

However, in a statement yesterday, the government said Mr Izmirlian’s comments demonstrated a “persistent and unpatriotic attempt by the failed project developer to mislead Bahamians, detract from the tremendous accomplishments made by the stakeholders along with government in turning the project around, and to conceal the fact that BMD failed and then failed to recover from failure.”

Mr Izmirlian’s comments follow an announcement from Rosewood that it will not open its resort at Baha Mar until 2018, and pointed out that the Hyatt brand has not given a firm date as to when it will open at the resort. Both brands have confirmed their involvement.

The government yesterday argued that suggested delays or staggered opening dates of independent operators did not detract from construction progress, or the scheduled soft opening next month.

The statement maintained that the mega-resort’s soft opening of its casino, casino hotel, convention centre and golf course was still on track, adding that both the convention centre and golf course have been operational intermittently for specific events.

“It is simply a reflection of the commercial realities that exist,” the statement read, “due largely to the state in which the hotel was left by the former developer after filing for bankruptcy, and the need by these brands to ensure that they are in a position to meet the qualitative expectations of their clientele when they do open.”

The government and Mr Izmirlian have been locked in a bitter, public war of words over the mega-resort’s embattled track to completion since the ex-developer applied for Chapter 11 proceedings in 2015. It was a move that saw Mr Izmirlian ousted as developer and the resort placed into provisional liquidation.

The government’s statement read: “Whilst BMD continues to claim that it is ‘ready, willing and able’ to purchase the resort, the government has never seen a credible offer at all from BMD, nor any evidence of funding, and apparently neither have the receiver-managers as part of the Supreme Court supervised process for the sale of Baha Mar.”

It added: “The irresistible inference, indeed the inescapable conclusion must be that there is no such funding and therefore BMD’s motivation to continue to ventilate these issues in the press is little more than petulant annoyance in not having succeeded in delaying the project indefinitely in Chapter 11 proceedings in the US.”

The government’s statement furthered that Mr Izmirlian’s call for liquidators to pursue legal action against Baha Mar’s general contractor China Construction America (CCA), ignored the fact that - even if successful - the proceeds of any litigation would have been payable to CEXIM Bank under its security and not to Bahamian creditors.

The government underscored that: the resort’s construction is on track under the direction of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, a world class hotel and casino operator; former Bahamian resort employees were paid severance in full; more than 90 per cent of Bahamian creditors were paid in full, with the balance received significant compensation on their claims; and the resort is engaged in recruitment for more than 1500 jobs.

“BMD had no evidence,” the government statement read, “and still today, has no evidence to suggest that Baha Mar would have opened sooner, had the Chapter 11 plan been left to continue over 1,000 miles away in Delaware, and with contested legal proceedings being pursued against CCA in England.

“The fact-free assertions of BMD and Mr Izmirlian are contradicted by their own admissions when they filed for bankruptcy. Their failure and missteps slowed the project down, but thankfully, Baha Mar is now in safe hands. The government has worked tirelessly with all of Baha Mar’s key stakeholders to ensure that it will be a success for the Bahamas and its people. The government looks forward to the opening of the resort in April.”