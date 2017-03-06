Pm: Mistakes Made For Years Over Landfill

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie said mistakes have been made for “over a generation” when it comes to handling solid waste material at the New Providence Landfill, adding yesterday that he will now play a direct role in his government’s newest effort to address the problem.

His comment came during a press conference at his office where he and other officials discussed the New Providence Landfill fire that has forced nearby families to evacuate as authorities struggle to deal with its unprecedented scope.

Amid talk about the government’s ongoing process to select a partner to manage the landfill, Mr Christie was asked to reflect on his administration’s initial attempt this term to address the issue, namely, its agreement with Renew Bahamas, the company that pulled out of its contract with the government less than three years into their partnership, citing numerous challenges.

Critics of the administration have found fault with the government’s landfill policies in the wake of the recent fire, highlighting the Renew Bahamas experience.

“The reason why I am now engaged in the matter is because I need to have clearly a coordinated and integrated approach to the right set of decisions being made,” Mr Christie said. “Clearly as a government we have an obligation to our citizenry to learn from mistakes that have been made in the past and over a whole generation mistakes have been made with respect to solid waste. We have a real challenge because we’re an island nation and as we grapple with New Providence we must bear in mind that the growing sophistication of destinations like Bimini, Harbour Island in itself feeding North Eleuthera, Exuma, that there is going to be a requirement for effective management of solid waste disposal sites in these islands and we cannot tarry any longer with respect to having a management team with expertise and resources under contract by way of partnership with us because the challenge for this country is that we have to duplicate resources in all the islands where our people live.

“You can anticipate therefore that I shall be directly involved with the minister in moving this process very quickly to a conclusion,” Mr Christie said.

For his part, Environment and Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett defended the government’s Renew Bahamas decision - even saying he viewed the partnership as a success.

“When we ventured into the relationship with Renew we indicated that it was a pilot project,” Mr Dorsett said, adding that the company’s service was provided “at no cost to the people of the Bahamas.”

“The National Energy Task Force, which was assembled by the prime minister when we were looking at the whole energy sector reform looked at the issue of waste-to energy,” he added. “At the time government had over 67 unsolicited proposals for waste-to-energy. That task force which was headed by my (Permanent Secretary) Camille Johnson and the Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town who was then the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works (Renward Wells) made a recommendation that waste-to-energy would not be something that they would recommend the government look at but we needed immediate attention to recycling and remediation of the landfill.

“Renew was selected out of that process and by and large we feel that the project was very successful,” Mr Dorsett continued. “Indeed, throughout the Caribbean region they commended us for being the country that created the first large scale commercial material for recycling facility. But with the fire that then consumed that MRF (Materials Recovery Facility) a few years ago, things went downhill for Renew. And as they admitted to the public, their fiscal regime was not which allowed them to sustain itself.”

Renew Bahamas was awarded its contract without the government putting out a public tender via a specially designed request for proposal (RFP), a fact that drew criticism at the time the contract was awarded.

With respect to its newest effort to a solution to the landfill’s woes, Mr Dorsett said the administration is in discussions with a private company not only to execute a remediation plan prepared by the engineering firm Caribbean Coastal Services Ltd, but to also fund the scheme through a private public partnership.

“Whomever is selected, it’s going to be a two-fold approach: operations and remediation,” Mr Dorsett said. “The full scope of remediation is incredibly vast, obviously dealing with a 400-acre footprint of a landfill with some constructed cells and some dump areas.”