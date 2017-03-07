Residents Facing A Week Out Of Jubilee Gardens Homes

“We are fighting a fire at the dump site and we are fighting a forest fire that requires a different specialty and a different approach.

“We will probably be experiencing smoke for the next five to seven days. That is how long it will take to put this out. It will not be an easy fix and while we will be bringing thousands of loads of fill, there will be smoke emanating from the area for at least five to seven days.

“We are still not recommending people return to their homes in Jubilee Gardens. The wind changes direction throughout the course of the day but from what I have seen I do not think the police have changed their advise thus far in terms in returning to their homes,” Mr Dorsett said.

Threat

Superintendent Evans said while the landfill fire does not remain a threat for the people in Jubilee Gardens, the smoke has grown overnight and there is also a concern with “flying embers.”

“This is not a one- or two-day operation,” the Fire Services chief said. “If people believe this fire is going to be extinguished in one day that is not the case.

“Our strategy was to ensure homes were not destroyed and that worked well for us. We understand that people work hard for their homes and now that the threat of fire has been minimised, we now have to address the smoke concern and there has been some improvement.

“The colour of the smoke has changed from the dark colour to the light colour which indicates that some progress has been made,” Supt Evans said. “The homes are no longer under the heavy threat of fire. We had fires in the vicinity of Aquinas College and also the Bahamas Youth Camp but efforts were made to extinguish these fires. We also had smoke travel a quarter mile past the (Department of) Customs warehouse. The physical flames on the landfill have spread to a wider area and we are using our resources to ensure we provide relief to the residents.”

Supt Evans reiterated that the fire did not start at the New Providence Landfill. Officials believe the massive blaze started as a bush fire off Fire Trail Road.

He said the high winds have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and fire fighters are battling “Mother Nature” as well as the blaze.