Bringing The Passport To 90-Year-Old Applicant

THE Mobile Unit of the Passport Office paid a visit to the home of 90-year-old retiree Florene Crawley of Seabreeze Estates on Tuesday to process Mrs Crawley’s passport on-site.

The processing of passports by the Passport Office’s Mobile Unit is an expansion of a system that is already in place for Family Island residents who live in remote areas and are unable to come to Nassau for their passports.

The unit, which only operates in special circumstances, is mobilised once certain criteria is met. Individuals wishing to have the service would have to meet those special requirements.