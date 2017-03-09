Dna Leader Rejects Minnis Claims

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney yesterday denied Dr Hubert Minnis’ recent claims that the third party wanted 16 uncontested seats and an agreement to have the final say on the makeup of the government, including who would be named prime minister.

Mr McCartney said the Free National Movement leader “needs some medication” for making his “untrue” claims on Tuesday night, adding that the claims are proof that Dr Minnis is not only “clearly obsessed” with the DNA, but also that he sees the former Bamboo Town MP as “his biggest threat” heading into the next general election.

Charging that Dr Minnis’ claims were an “indictment” on his leadership, Mr McCartney suggested that the Killarney MP instead “ought to be insecure” about the potential threat to his leadership by former deputy prime minister and FNM St Anne’s candidate Brent Symonette.

Mr McCartney, who served as junior immigration minister under Mr Symonette in the previous Ingraham administration, said it is “not realistic” to believe that the former St Anne’s MP, “a man who has acted as prime minister on many an occasion” and “one who has been in the political arena for many years” would “take a back seat” to Dr Minnis.

On Tuesday night, speaking to a raucous crowd of party supporters, Dr Minnis said negotiations for a coalition between the FNM and the DNA failed because Mr McCartney demanded that the FNM not contest the Bamboo Town, Seabreeze, Garden Hills, Carmichael, Golden Isles, Southern Shores, Marathon, Elizabeth, Pinewood, Fox Hill, Golden Gates, North Abaco, Central and South Abaco, Marco City, Yamacraw constituencies as well as St Thomas More – if that one was reintroduced.

The DNA further wanted an agreement that should they be successful, the party would be tasked with deciding the deputy prime minister, the make-up of the Cabinet and ambassadors, Dr Minnis said.

Dr Minnis said he was not prepared to “give away” the FNM or pander to “oversized egos” and blamed Mr McCartney for enabling the Progressive Liberal Party to win the 2012 general election, “causing pain and suffering” over the last five years.

In response, however, Mr McCartney claimed that it was the FNM that has been trying to “sway” DNA candidates over to their side, and “not the other way around.” He also claimed that Dr Minnis wanted the DNA to dissolve “with the understanding that we have three seats.”

“The Free National Movement is clearly obsessed with the (DNA),” he added. “That the leader of the (FNM) would last night dedicate so much time at the ratification of its final candidates, among them the former deputy prime minister, is an indictment on Dr Minnis’ leadership and a clear example of why the DNA has no confidence in Dr Minnis and no interest in forging any sort of agreement with the FNM.

“We didn’t ask for 16 seats,” he continued. “I don’t know where Dr Minnis got that from. I read where he said we asked for all sorts of things. That was untrue. The good doctor has not been truthful in that regard. Asking about embassies and Cabinet posts, I don’t recall that at all.

“Dr Minnis I think finds that his biggest threat in this election is me. And so you would see that there would be a number of things going on now…I’m his biggest threat. He realizes that, and the FNM, he knows will not win this election the way it is now. So therefore he’s speaking out against the DNA now and doing all sorts of others things to try and put a stop towards the movement of the DNA.”

Mr McCartney also suggested that Dr Minnis could face yet another challenge to his leadership by Mr Symonette, given the latter’s political portfolio.

At the end of February, Mr Symonette, who had announced his retirement from frontline politics five years ago, revealed his intention to run on the FNM’s ticket for St Anne’s, insisting at the time that there were “no strings” attached to his decision.

Despite his public support for Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner during her most recent failed leadership bid last year, Mr Symonette, who represented the area from 2007-2012, said he is ready to work closely with Dr Minnis after much consideration.

The announcement came as speculation swirled recently that Mr Symonette was attempting to broker a deal with the FNM where would run on the party’s ticket but under the condition that he be made party deputy leader.

“I have no doubt that in some form of fashion, perhaps in the very near future, there will be a run for Mr Symonette to lead that party,” Mr McCartney said when questioned on the matter. “And that will be a tremendous threat to Dr Minnis. You would recall that Mr Symonette was not supportive of Dr Minnis until recently. He was supportive of the leader of the Official Opposition who is Loretta Butler-Turner. And at the end of the day I know Dr Minnis ought to be insecure about that.

“Because in some form or fashion I find it strange that the former deputy prime minister of this country, a man who has acted as prime minister on many an occasion, one who has been in the political arena for many years, will take a back seat. That’s not realistic, and let’s not be fooled by that. I think we ought to keep on listening and see what’s happening with the FNM and the leadership thereof when it comes to Dr Minnis and Mr Symonette.”

He added: “I can tell you that Mr Symonette, who I’ve had the good honour and privilege of working with and under when I was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and responsible for immigration, he thinks things out and he makes calculated decisions. This decision to run at this stage and to have gone about it the way he did was calculating and for a reason, and that reason I’m quite sure we will see in short order.”