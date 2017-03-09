Realtor Targets 50% Growth Via Re/Max Tie-Up

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian realtor yesterday said he believes he can grow his business by 50 per cent within the next three years through an “excellent marriage” that has brought the RE/MAX brand back to this nation.

Arlington Capron, principal of RE/MAX Luxury Properties (Bahamas), told Tribune Business that he planned to combine his expertise and contacts with the “brand recognition and database” provided by the global real estate franchise.

Describing the services offered by RE/MAX as “exceptional”, Mr Capron said he had found the “perfect location” for his company’s office at Saunders Beach, in the plaza west of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet.

Pointing out that the location was “between Atlantis and Baha Mar”, he added that he hoped to attract the level of buyer traffic he witnessed at RE/MAX’s Turks & Caicos franchise when working in that island nation.

“When I was down in Turks, the RE/MAX office was based across from the beach,” Mr Capron recalled. “There was no time I was down there when someone was not looking in that office.

“I’m looking for the same thing, the same level of traffic right across from the beach, and will be doing some strategic marketing initiatives.”

Hoping to emulate that in terms of both foot traffic and his beach location, Mr Capron said he aimed to capitalise on RE/MAX’s position as one of the leading real estate brands in the US, Canadian and Latin American regions.

“I can’t tell you how big it’s going to be,” he added. “I’ve just put listings on [RE/MAX’s] Central American and Caribbean website, and I’ve already gotten replies from two agents with clients wanting to buy beachfront properties.

“Within two weeks I’m already getting hits. I think it’s going to be phenomenal given that my background is in luxury properties and luxury homes. There’s brand recognition, and they’re [RE/MAX] known for exceptional service. All around, it’s exceptional.”

Mr Capron said he signed the agreement to become RE/MAX’s Bahamas franchisee “a couple of months ago”, but waited until he obtained the Saunders Beach office space before unveiling the tie-up.

He added that the deal took two months to negotiate with the real estate brand, and said: “I think it’s a good match. I’ve studied the market, and know what’s happening.

“I can’t really tell you my plans, but because it’s such an internationally recognised brand, I would say it’s going to grow my business over the next three years by 50 per cent, due to their database and what I have planned.”

Mr Capron said he had hired four agents due to sit the necessary real estate exams within the next several weeks, preferring to train employees “the way you want” from the start.

Praising the training offered by RE/MAX, Mr Capron said that Freeport retained strong potential as a destination for foreign real estate investment despite its ongoing economic struggles.

“People are looking to come back to the Bahamas to invest,” he told Tribune Business. “There are a lot of people in Exuma, but also Grand Bahama.

“People invest in places that have potential, and that’s an attractive market for Canadians. Their dollar is down, and Freeport is the best place to invest.

“Airbnb is taking off right now, and everyone is looking for canal and beachfront to build their units. Freeport has lots of condos and you can get canalfront for $30,000.

“I’m reaching out to my people to come back to the Bahamas and this is why.”

Ricardo Cárdenas, RE/MAX’s regional director for Central America and the Caribbean, confirmed that the brand, which has more than 100,000 members in 100 countries, had partnered with Mr Capron to return to the Bahamas.

“Our strategic alliance with Mr Capron blends the best of both worlds - his local reputation and market knowledge, with our global brand and exposure. A powerful combination that is now at the service of the Bahamian market,” Mr Cardenas told Tribune Business.

“Mr Capron has extensive market knowledge and a strategic mindset that allows him to see opportunities and to always explore new boundaries. He puts his skills to work for the benefit of his clients, buyers and sellers that are attracted to him to obtain the best possible deals.”