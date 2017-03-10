March To Highlight Levels Of Sexual Violence Against Women

A BAJAN hashtag encouraging women to share stories of sexual violence has transformed into a regional march with the support of the United Nations and local organisation Hollaback! Bahamas.

Locking arms with sisters, advocates and allies from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Guyana and Jamaica, The Bahamas march kicks off at 2pm on Saturday.

Joined by the Urban Renewal Music Masters Youth Band, participants will march from Potter’s Cay to The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts on Mackey Street for an afternoon of art, self-care, and other therapeutic practices.

“The post-march event will begin with a Tiny Talk Speaker Series featuring various organisations and initiatives,” HB director Alicia Wallace said.

“They will each have 3-5 minutes to introduce their work, share visions, and invite the public to visit their booths throughout the afternoon. Immediately following the tiny talks, participants will be welcomed to 5 rounds of 20-minute sessions at the booths of their choice - all free. The activities will include a storytelling workshop, yoga, therapeutic techniques, and art therapy.”

Hollaback! Bahamas, a project powered by Equality Bahamas, is the national organiser for the '#LifeInLeggings' regional march on March 11. The event’s major sponsor is Rotary Clubs of the Bahamas.

'#LifeInLeggings' is a Caribbean women’s movement that started with a hashtag, inviting women to share stories of sexual violence ranging from street harassment to rape. The founders have partnered with UN Women to organise a regional march of feminine solidarity.

Ms Wallace said: “Hollaback! Bahamas is part of a global movement to end street harassment, recognising it as part of the sexual violence spectrum. We use storytelling as a tool for awareness-raising, public education, and evidence-gathering for the development of policies and strategies to create systemic change.

“As such, our focus for the march in The Bahamas is on the power of story-sharing, creating a safe space for dialogue, and working toward the healing of survivors.”