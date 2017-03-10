Status Hearing For Man Accused Of 2015 Murder

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial on a murder charge appeared in the Supreme Court for a status hearing on Friday morning.

Dennis Basden, 36, is scheduled to be tried before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs concerning the killing of Taraz Hanna on June 30, 2015, outside a home at Wilson Tract.

Basden denied the allegation when he was formally arraigned in Supreme Court on January 22, 2016.

Friday’s status hearing before Senior Justice Isaacs concerned whether the Crown was ready to proceed with trial on September 25. Bjorn Ferguson, of the Office of The Attorney General, indicated that the prosecution is ready to proceed.

David Cash, associate of attorney Ian Cargill, appeared for Basden who is on remand at the Department of Correctional Services.