Man Dies After Drive-By Shooting In Pinewood Gardens

A MAN shot in a drive-by shooting in Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens, on Friday night has died of his wounds in hospital on Saturday afternoon, police in New Providence have confirmed.

The man was driving with the two women when the occupants of a Honda Odyssey pulled alongside their car and shot them before speeding off.

Police are looking for suspects after the man and two women were injured in the shooting, which took place shortly after 10pm, according to reports.

All three were taken to hospital. The man was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while the two women were treated and later discharged.