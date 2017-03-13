Editorial: Brent Symonette Will Serve For Sake Of Country

MR ROBERT Myers told Tribune Business on Friday that the same reason the city dump is burning “is the same reason the country is broke.”

Mr Myers, a former Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation chairman, said poor governance by successive administrations, coupled with a lack of accountability and transparency, and poor management and execution, was now directly affecting the lives of thousands of Bahamians.

“All of these issues have led to this place,” Mr Myers told Tribune Business Editor Neil Hartnell. “The same reason the dump is burning is the same reason the country is broke.

“It’s the same reason why crime is where it is, the same reason Bank of The Bahamas failed, the same reason Bahamasair is broke, the same reason ZNS is losing money; there’s no accountability, no efficiency, we don’t have the right people in management; and there’s too much meddling from the politicians.”

This in a nutshell is the problem with The Bahamas, a small but beautiful string of islands, inhabited by short-sighted citizens who have failed in their civic duty of putting country before self. Now just days away from a general election that will determine whether we continue on our downward path or find a capable government to pick up the pieces and put humpty-dumpty together again, opposition forces remain in senseless confusion. Even the Christie government is keeping a tight lid on its internal divisions, hoping that the Opposition will self destruct, thus giving it a clear run to capture another five years to complete its destruction.

The picture is indeed bleak, no wonder the banks are folding their tents and quietly tip-toeing out. The Bahamas is no longer a place where it is easy to do business. It is no longer a place where confidentiality is respected. The Bahamas, on all levels, has priced itself out of the market – and in vital areas is quietly closing down.

At this stage in its history, Bahamians have to decide whether to let their country fall over the cliff or put on the brakes and pull it back to sanity. The man in the street does no understand just how serious the situation is. When he does, it will be too late. He will suddenly realise that Bahamians, who could have made a difference, are busy making a difference elsewhere. The average Bahamian will find that he has been left alone to struggle with five more years of incompetence. It is now up to him to make a decision about his own future. It is he who holds his future in his hands and with a pen will mark his deciding X.

Whatever government is elected, the majority must not only be persons of integrity, but must have experience to govern. They can no longer be a back-scratching friendly society of wannabees.

The electorate has three choices - the PLP, which, in a second five-year term, has proven to be hopelessly incompetent, and the FNM and DNA, with their leaders tripping over their egos.

Now let’s look at the choices. We can discount the PLP, which has successfully proven after five years that there is no future with them. There is then the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), led by Mr Branville McCartney, who it would seem has let his ambition run away with him. As far as we know, although the DNA has many competent candidates, none of them, with the exception of Mr McCartney, has had any government experience. This is what will be badly needed in the next government.

Mr McCartney, seemed to be the up-and-coming bright boy in the FNM when he became the MP for Bamboo Town in the 2007 election. He was appointed Minister of State in the Ingraham Government in his first year and then Minister of State for Immigration in the office of Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette the following year. In 2011 he resigned from the FNM, returned to his law practice, but remained Bamboo Town MP. By May, 2011 he had formed the DNA. And so he has had minimal experience in government. There is no question that although his DNA won no seats in parliament in the 2012 election, it was his party as spoiler that gave the government to the PLP. In that election although the FNM won the popular vote, the PLP won the majority of seats in the House.

If for next month’s election Mr McCartney remains in the contest without working out some agreement with the FNM, history will repeat itself.

He seems incredulous at the announcement by former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette that after being in retirement for five years — for the sake of his country he was now willing to return to politics and serve under FNM leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

It is “not realistic”, said Mr McCartney, to believe that the former St Anne’s MP, “a man who has acted as prime minister on many an occasion” and “one who has been in the political arena for many years” would “take a back seat” to Dr Minnis.

Although, Mr Symonette, and several others in his party did not believe that Dr Minnis was the best leader for the party, at least Mr Symonette realises the gravity of the situation and has come to the table with “no strings” attached. He has said he is ready to work closely with Dr Minnis “after much consideration” — and for Mr Symonette that consideration means “country first”.

However, this was Mr McCartny’s reaction: “Because in some form or fashion I find it strange that the former deputy prime minister of this country, a man who has acted as prime minister on many an occasion, one who has been in the political arena for many years, will take a back seat. That’s not realistic, and let’s not be fooled by that. I think we ought to keep on listening and see what’s happening with the FNM and the leadership thereof when it comes to Dr Minnis and Mr Symonette. “I can tell you that Mr Symonette, who I’ve had the good honour and privilege of working with and under when I was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and responsible for immigration, he thinks things out and he makes calculated decisions. This decision to run at this stage and to have gone about it the way he did was calculating and for a reason, and that reason I’m quite sure we will see in short order.”

Yes, Mr McCartney, if Dr Minnis can also rise to the occasion and leave his ego at the door and accept Mr Symonette’s magnanimous offer, the opposition will have an opportunity to enter this election united.

We have known Mr Symonette from the time he was a young boy in short pants going off to school in England. He was born into politics. He has lived politics. He has been successful in both business and politics. He has a successful family. He has arrived at the time of his life when he can put his country first. If only for his children and his future grandchildren he can and will serve under Dr Minnis.

Obviously Mr McCartney is still chasing his ambition. We hope that he will now stop and also think of his country’s future. His leadership turn will come.