Ground Broken At Phase Two Of The Pointe Development

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

SENIOR Vice President of China Construction America (CCA) and President of The Pointe Daniel Liu said CCA has committed to the development of downtown Nassau for the “long haul” as executives of the company broke ground on phase two of the $250m Bay Street project on Saturday.

The government, added Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis, was very appreciative of not only this commitment, but that of CCA’s role as general contractor of the stalled $3.5bn West Bay Street Baha Mar resort. He further commended CCA on creating 200 construction jobs during the second phase of development at The Pointe.

Mr Lui and Mr Davis were a part of a contingent of dignitaries from New World One Bay Street, a subsidiary of CCA and the Bahamas government, including Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, that gathered at the site of phase two of The Pointe to break ground in celebration of reaching the milestone.

It comes five months after the completion of phase one - Park Avenue - The Pointe’s 900 space parking garage.

Mr Liu said: “Please know that what you are witnessing today is the culmination of years of hard work. And in the months ahead that hard work will be matched with the same commitment and dedication we have held from the beginning, to transforming downtown Nassau.

“This phase of our project has been carefully crafted to create a community based destination where tourists, citizens and any visitor can find something to do and to enjoy. We tried to contribute a product that will not take anything away from what Nassau already offers – we are adding to our tourism and entertainment product that already exists.”

The project will feature a creative new entertainment hotel concept with various new enjoyable bars and outlets; a waterpark with lazy river, slides and pools; and a condo tower, among other things.

“As we have illustrated with our preservation efforts for Park Avenue in preserving the well and arch, we are keen proponents of maintaining and celebrating the rich history of this site. This country has such a tremendous culturally rich heritage, that we wish to celebrate. As such, we will be introducing various surprises, which you will see as the project takes shape,” Mr Liu continued.

“As we prepare to move into the next phase of our development, we are resolute in our commitment to providing a world class destination resort and residences. As we have previously stated we are here for the long haul as we continue progressing towards our goal of redefining downtown Nassau.”

During his remarks, Mr Davis, who is also minister of works and development, said the Christie administration was happy to have principles of New World One Bay Street investing in The Bahamas.

He said: “Phase two of The Pointe will encompass development of a 100-room, eight story condominium complex with oceanfront residences, which is slated to open in September 2018. The 150-room branded resort and spa with business centre, dining and retail amenities will open shortly thereafter in November 2018.

“On its completion, The Pointe will include a marina and yacht club, 50,000 square feet of retail and office space, restaurants, upscale shopping and exciting entertainment venues such as a performing arts centre, state of the art movie theatre, nightclub and roof top bar.

“In addition to the 277 employees at the existing hotel and Commerce Centre, 200 Bahamian construction employees will be engaged by the developer during this phase of development. On completion, an additional 500 permanent employees will be hired at the resort.”

Mr Davis said CCA has also agreed to partner with the government to enhance Lighthouse Beach, which is just west of The Pointe and to ensure that an attractive pathway will connect access along the promenade to Arawak Cay.

“The Bahamas government is very appreciative of the commitment, resolve and cooperation demonstrated by CCA. In its role as general contractor for the completion of construction at Baha Mar added to this development,” Mr Davis said.