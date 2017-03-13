Two Men Shot Dead In Weekend Violence

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

and DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporters

POLICE are investigating two homicides - the fatal shooting of a man by a relative in Bimini and the killing of another man who died in hospital after he was shot in the capital on Friday - pushing the country’s murder toll to 34 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to reports, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot during a domestic dispute with a relative on Saturday in South Bimini. He has not been officially named by police, but The Tribune understands he is Seyon Williams.

Authorities said shortly before noon they were called to a residence in South Bimini where two male relatives were reportedly involved in an argument. One of the men was shot and taken to a local clinic where he was seen by a doctor, but later died.

Police recovered two firearms from the scene. The other male relative was taken into custody and is assisting police in their investigation into the matter. This is the first killing this year for Bimini.



On Friday, shortly after 10pm in New Providence, a man driving his Nissan vehicle on Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens, accompanied by two women passengers were approached by a Honda Odyssey whose passengers opened fire on them before speeding off.

Police said the three victims were taken to hospital where the man was detained in serious condition and the two women treated and discharged.

The man died in hospital shortly before 3pm on Saturday, police said. The victim, The Tribune understands, is Delance Cartwright.

Anyone with information about any crime is urged to anonymously contact police at 919, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS in New Providence or 242-300-8476 in the Family Islands.