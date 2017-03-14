Bail Rejected For Man Accused Of Rape

By LAMECH JOHNSON

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on a sexual assault charge.

Reginal Chase of Nassau Village appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a charge of rape concerning an alleged incident on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

It is alleged that the 30 year old had sexual intercourse with a 23-year-old woman without her permission.

He was informed that due to the nature of the charge – an indictable offence – he would not be allowed to enter a plea until his formal arraignment before a Supreme Court judge.

He is scheduled to return to Magistrate’s Court on May 7 to be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast track the matter to the higher court.

Chase was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services, as the court did not have the jurisdiction to consider bail.

However, he was informed of his right to apply for a bond by filing an application to the Supreme Court.

The accused has retained attorney Ian Cargill to represent him against the sexual assault charge which could see him face up to life imprisonment if convicted.