Man On Firearms Charges Denied Bail

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned on firearm related offences.

Sheroy Mackey, 23, of Mermaid Blvd appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a count each of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on March 12, he was found in possession of a black 9mm pistol and four live rounds of ammunition for the weapon without being the holder of a licence or certificate to possess the items.

Mackey pleaded not guilty to both charges and was told that the case would be transferred to Magistrate Saboula Swain for trial.

He is scheduled to appear before the presiding magistrate on Thursday, March 16.

Mackey was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

However, he has the right to apply for bail to the Supreme Court.

He has retained attorney Alex Morley to represent him.