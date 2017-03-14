Warrant Issued For Murder Accused

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A JUDGE issued a warrant of arrest yesterday for a man accused of murder who failed to appear in court for his case.

Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs made the order for Karron Collie to be apprehended at the request of prosecutor Desiree Ferguson following Collie’s failure to appear in the Supreme Court on Monday for the start of his murder trial. His lawyer, Glendon Rolle, also was not present in court when the matter was called.

Collie, who is on bail, is accused of the murder of Tavon Williams who was shot in the head on December 16, 2013 on Leeward Drive and died in hospital four months later.

Collie was formally arraigned in the Supreme Court in June 2014 where he denied the allegation.

The matter was adjourned to March 22 at 9.30am.