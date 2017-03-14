We March Bahamas To Call For Carnival To Be Postponed

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WE March Bahamas intends to stage its third protest on April 9 to, among other things, demand that an election is called before May 7 and the postponement of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

In a Facebook post, the civic group mentioned the successes of its two previous protests, noting that efforts mounted by the group had averted several major events.

At the conclusion of the post, We March declared, “Now, we march again.”

The organisation announced six issues that it wanted to have addressed by government within the coming weeks.

The post read: “Now, we march again. This time to postpone carnival and use our tax dollars wisely while promoting our own culture. To have the dump fires addressed immediately. To demand that we have elections on or before May 7. To demand that the Baha Mar case be unsealed.

“To demand that the government stop playing politics and allow the commissioner of police’s plan to crush crime to be implemented immediately.”

The group also said that it wants to “put an end to the ‘spy bill’ and ‘spy agency,’” referring to the government’s proposed Interception of Communications Bill 2017.

Last month, We March urged residents to mount a protest against the proposed legislation, suggesting that if passed, the bill could impede some civil liberties.

Several politicians, attorney Fred Smith, QC, and many civic groups also came out against the legislation after The Tribune revealed the contents of the bill, which was tabled quietly in the House of Assembly in the evening session on February 9.

The campaign mounted in opposition of the proposed bill ultimately resulted in the delay of the legislation being debated, with Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson granting a “period of public consultation” before the legislation is implemented.

Earlier in February, We March announced that it planned to staged 12 more “events and protests” throughout The Bahamas before the next general election.

At that time, lead organiser Raynard Henfield said the group was still on mission and would continue to “stay focused” despite “the tactics and anger of people that want to resist change”.

He said We March would take its message to various islands throughout the country.

The group also launched a Go Fund Me page with a view to raising $120,000 to aid with expenses.

The group said of the need for the funds: “The Bahamian people are suffering from political corruption, victimisation, a frightening crime culture and the most arrogant administration in our history.”

It added: “Our organisation, We March Bahamas, picked up the baton on November 25, 2016 and began raising the awareness of the general population while demanding that the government account to the people and be transparent in its dealings.”

Since stepping to the forefront as lead organiser of We March Bahamas, Mr Henfield has been at odds with members of the governing party.