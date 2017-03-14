We March Bahamas To Call For Carnival To Be Postponed

By RICARDO WELLS
WE March Bahamas intends to stage its third protest on April 9 to, among other things, demand that an election is called before May 7 and the postponement of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.
In a Facebook post, the civic group mentioned the successes of its two previous protests, noting that efforts mounted by the group had averted several major events.
At the conclusion of the post, We March declared, “Now, we march again.”
The organisation announced six issues that it wanted to have addressed by government within the coming weeks.
The post read: “Now, we march again. This time to postpone carnival and use our tax dollars wisely while promoting our own culture. To have the dump fires addressed immediately. To demand that we have elections on or before May 7. To demand that the Baha Mar case be unsealed.
“To demand that the government stop playing politics and allow the commissioner of police’s plan to crush crime to be implemented immediately.”
The group also said that it wants to “put an end to the ‘spy bill’ and ‘spy agency,’” referring to the government’s proposed Interception of Communications Bill 2017.
Last month, We March urged residents to mount a protest against the proposed legislation, suggesting that if passed, the bill could impede some civil liberties.
Several politicians, attorney Fred Smith, QC, and many civic groups also came out against the legislation after The Tribune revealed the contents of the bill, which was tabled quietly in the House of Assembly in the evening session on February 9.
The campaign mounted in opposition of the proposed bill ultimately resulted in the delay of the legislation being debated, with Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson granting a “period of public consultation” before the legislation is implemented.
Earlier in February, We March announced that it planned to staged 12 more “events and protests” throughout The Bahamas before the next general election.
At that time, lead organiser Raynard Henfield said the group was still on mission and would continue to “stay focused” despite “the tactics and anger of people that want to resist change”.
He said We March would take its message to various islands throughout the country.
The group also launched a Go Fund Me page with a view to raising $120,000 to aid with expenses.
The group said of the need for the funds: “The Bahamian people are suffering from political corruption, victimisation, a frightening crime culture and the most arrogant administration in our history.”
It added: “Our organisation, We March Bahamas, picked up the baton on November 25, 2016 and began raising the awareness of the general population while demanding that the government account to the people and be transparent in its dealings.”
Since stepping to the forefront as lead organiser of We March Bahamas, Mr Henfield has been at odds with members of the governing party.
Comments
Reality_Check 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
The Carnival will be held because Sebas Bastian has told Perry Christie that it must be held and this was part of the "deal" that was made with web shop owners for gobs of cash in the run up to the last general election. The fact that Christie and his henchmen defied the wishes of the Bahamian people as expressed in a national referendum, and proceeded to 'legalize' the criminal activies of the gaming web shops, is compelling evidence in and of itself of the extent of their dishonesty and corruptness. Without a shadow of doubt, the Christie-led PLP government (both key senior elected officials within the PLP government and the PLP party itself) have taken and are still taking gobs of money from the racketeering numbers bosses, in particular Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers. This could not have been done had a national lottery been established. Incredulously, Christie and certain of his key henchman ignored the wishes of the Bahamian people and crawled into bed with known criminals. Instead of raising millions of dollars from a national lottery to help ease the tax burden on mostly low income taxpayers under a regressive tax regime, Christie and his key cohorts decided to go about feathering their own personal nests. This is the height of blatant corruption and why Christie is so able and inclined to flip his middle finger at us! He and his henchmen must be made to pay for their crimes, which some would argue are tantamount to high treason, in the aftermath of a formal commission of enquiry.
