Bank Has Not Authorised Pay For Baha Mar Expat Workers

By Rashad Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) has not authorised Baha Mar’s Claims Committee to pay former expatriate workers of Baha Mar what is owed to them, former State Minister for Finance James Smith said yesterday.

Although last year the Christie administration directed the Claims Committee to prioritise paying former Bahamian employees of Baha Mar above everyone else, Mr Smith’s revelation yesterday goes against the widespread expectation that former expatriate employees of the resort would be paid from what was left after the money given to former Bahamian employees, Bahamian creditors and foreign creditors is subtracted.

Mr Smith heads the committee that was established to administer the $100m or so that the EXIM Bank provided on an ex-gratia basis.

He told this newspaper in December that former expatriate employees of Baha Mar would be paid a “high figure” by the committee. His statement yesterday, however, came as more Baha Mar’s former expatriate employees have reached out to The Tribune, seeking answers on why they have not been paid what’s owed to them.

The former employees said they were told to expect payment weeks ago but have since seen their emails and phone calls ignored.

One woman, who requested anonymity, said: “We have no recourse but to keep this in the media as no one has contacted us or returned our emails. I have to wonder why the government - and all Bahamians - thinks this unfairness is okay. Is it that no one really cares?”

David Gross, another former expat employee, said in an email last week: “I am another one of those 200 plus expat employees who are patiently waiting for compensation. The lack of communication is particularly frustrating. I believe we are being stonewalled.”

A woman who also requested anonymity to express her views emailed The Tribune yesterday, saying: “I am also in the group of expatriates that is owed salary, living expenses, earned vacation, reimbursable expenses and severance. The lack of communication from the committee and Baha Mar to date is beyond disheartening considering we all transplanted ourselves to the island and upheld the utmost level of commitment to the project in support of its success, provided the skill sets needed and held active employment contracts which have been breached in the process.

“Is this due process? If all claims have been settled as reported, share the reconciliation report that breaks down how the $100m in funds provided to the committee by EXIM bank were utilised,” the foreign worker said.

“The manner in which this process has been handled to date is clearly a result of the Bahamian government issuing a sanction to specifically discriminate against paying expats what is owed to them,” the expatriate worker claimed.

After making inquiries following questions from this newspaper about the matter yesterday, Mr Smith said payment to expats is “under review” by EXIM Bank.

He could not say when that review would be complete or why committee representatives have not informed expatriate workers about this.

He seemed surprised that the EXIM Bank has not authorised the committee to make payments to those former employees even though money remains.

“I was thinking that the (expatriates) would be paid out of the residual amount but it’s a wait and see at this point,” Mr Smith told The Tribune. “We’re not making the rules. We can’t go beyond the instructions given to us. The deal was for Bahamian employees to be paid. If we get the okay, we will move on.”

Nonetheless, officials have stressed that no one is entitled to payment given that the money being given was provided as a gift from the EXIM Bank and the process for administering the money falls outside the courts’ jurisdiction.