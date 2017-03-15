Halkitis Campaigners Clash With Fnm Group

A CAMPAIGN team for Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis, the member of Parliament for Golden Isles, clashed with a group of Free National Movement (FNM) supporters who were canvassing the area.
In a video posted to Facebook yesterday, a team of FNM members, including party Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, was seen campaigning in the Golden Isles
constituency when they were taunted by PLP supporters.
Some in the group also verbally attacked Dr Minnis, telling him he could not control his own party so how could he run the country, while shouting obscenities.
The video starts with a group of FNMs walking through the constituency when a truck carrying people clad in yellow shirts emblazoned with Mr Halkitis’ face drives past.
“Y’all ain’t get no money, go home,” one man who was campaigning for Mr Halkitis is heard screaming on the video “We want money.”
A member of the FNM then says: “Let the world see how the PLP is provoke people. Ain’t no one bothering them, they come bothering us.”
The truck then stops and the PLPs, some who waved Halkitis banners, continued shouting at their rivals.
“How much money y’all get? Get y’all ass from round here ‘bey,’” one man shouted as the group walked past.
The PLP group also shouted that the FNM members, who were campaigning for candidate Vaughn Miller, did not live in the area.
A member of the FNM team said the walkabout in Golden Isles was advertised, adding that he felt members of the PLP planned to interrupt them.
It was also said on the video that Mr Halkitis was present, however he was not seen in the clip.
The incident did not turn violent.
Comments
viewersmatters 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
One most think why our beautiful nation is so filled with crime and violence, totally unacceptable and our kids are being brought up by this behavior and by some of those indecent people in the video post. What a complete shame and disgrace.
Sickened 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nasty PLP's. Thankfully not all PLP's are like that.
EasternGate 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Why is it that deplorable always align with the PLP
BMW 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Very disturbing, these thug criminals are a disgrace. This is just what the plp is all about.
TalRussell 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades! His quick political rise and successes were quite remarkable - that is until he was charged with the responsibility to tell the gathered PLP convention delegates - what in hell happened to the peoples VAT monies.
John 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
The PLP has always been confrontational during election campaigns. Last election they would intentionally block the streets in areas where FNM were having rallies, preventing supporters from getting to the rallies. Or they would pass up and down the pass the rally in big trucks blasting loud music. Being disruptive. They promote civil disorder and expect it to disappear after the election is over. Most likely those who are involved are getting paid with the much unaccounted for VAT money .FNM's and DNA supporters seem to act more civil. They focus more on rallying up support within their own ranks and using their rallies to meet and greet, and to hear the candidates address the issues.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
This is so silly. The statement I'd like to hear from both of them is that everyone involved was fired from the campaign team.
Emac 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Dream on!
