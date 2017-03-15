Pm Ordered To Pay Legal Costs For Save The Bays

PRIME Minister Christie has been ordered to pay the full legal costs incurred by Save The Bays (STB) after his recusal application was rejected by the Supreme Court.
The Prime Minister, in his capacity as Minister for Crown Lands - appears with several other senior officials and controversial developer Peter Nygard - as a respondent in three Judicial Review cases brought by STB to challenge the environmentally destructive construction works that were allowed to take place at Nygard Cay over the past three decades.
In January, attorneys for Mr Christie filed a motion to have Justice Rhonda Bain recuse herself from these cases, and from a fourth Judicial Review brought by 103 of Mr Nygard’s Lyford Cay neighbours, on the basis that she is set to reach the legal age for retirement in April. Justice Bain has filed an application for extension that would have to be authorised by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister in consultation with the leader of the Official Opposition.
On February 7, Justice Bain ruled that Mr Christie’s application had “no merit” and reminded him of the independence of the judiciary, stressing that the Chief Justice’s role in deciding which judge hears a given case cannot be “usurped by the Prime Minister”.
Yesterday, Dawson Malone, attorney for STB, successfully argued that the environmental non-governmental organisation should be awarded full costs for the failed recusal hearing, which has since been appealed. It was also ruled that the Prime Minister will also have to pay the legal costs of Mr Nygard’s 103 neighbours.
Comments
B_I_D___ 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Bugger!! Take that!! LOL
ohdrap4 10 hours ago
in plead my right to silence.
kairosmatt 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
To pay for this he's gonna have to book flights to Switzerland and Panama to go get all that money back he stole from us in the first place.
Good for the courts-keep his @$$ in the fire! (where it belongs)
SP 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Jackass gets as jackass sows - Christie Looks Like Warmed Over Death
Christies deal with the devil is paying back dividends.
Assholiness, stupidity, wanton corruption and absolute height of jackassiness come with a great price.
lkalikl 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
The PM is a corrupt Chinese government sell out. Fook all PLPs! Fook the Chinese puppet PM!
Economist 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
It says "in his capacity as Minister for Crown Lands" that he has to pay.
That means that he has wasted the Bahamian peoples hard earned money defending Nygard.
Yup, our money to defend a foreign citizen who is a Billion air.
No wonder the Country is going broke.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
No matter what had been the outcome of this case involving the PM, Justice Bain is to be lauded for the professional manner in which she conducted herself throughout her hearing of the matter. Honesty, integrity, sound judicial temperament, fair-mindedness and capacity for intellectual and logical thought are the hallmarks of a great judge possessed of a deep understanding and abiding respect for the rule of law. As I've said before, this talented lady should be regarded as a breath of fresh air for all of us. She has certainly had an uplifting affect on the public's faith in our legal system.
MonkeeDoo 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
He ga be shooting double FU's now !
EasternGate 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Take that you purple head SOB!
banker 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
LOL !
by banker
SP 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Christie Lined The Judiciary With Corrupt Judges To Save His Ass After Losing Power
He missed "at least one" that stands by the rule of law instead of ass kissing apologist & cronyism.
I wholeheartedly applaud Justice Rhonda Bain!
banker 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Bet he doesn't pay.
