Symonette Defends Minnis From Critics Over Baha Mar

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AS fallout continues over that declaration to “execute a real sale” of Baha Mar by Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette yesterday defended his leader, insisting that “fault” sits with the “untruths and half facts” produced by the Christie administration in recent months.

In an interview with The Tribune on Tuesday, the FNM’s newly ratified candidate for St Anne’s stressed that the lack of clarity over what role the government has played in the Baha Mar negotiations since the resort declared bankruptcy in 2015 has left far too many questions and even more assumptions.

Mr Symonette said that in the absence of tangible facts throughout this ordeal, the Christie administration has stood as “the major voice” in ongoing discussions.

“The prime minister and his team have not made it clear what the deal is with Baha Mar,” Mr Symonette told The Tribune. “The deal is sealed, correct? But everything we hear and see about that resort is through or at the behest of the government. What is their role?

“Tell Mr Christie to come clean and clear all of this up for us, then we can be sure on who owns what, if the property is sold, if there is just an agreement; whatever is going on there. Because until that is done everything mentioned is pure speculation.”

Mr Symonette said that Dr Minnis’ pledge to “execute a real sale” of the property if the FNM wins the next election was based more on the belief that the government can either cause the sale of Baha Mar or be prominently involved in the process.

He insisted that the government’s intimate involvement in the signing and sealing of the agreement to get the resort remobilised, shows that the government is “intimately involved at every level.”

“Look at it like this, who signed the heads of agreement? The Chinese company and the government. That means at some high level, the government is involved or intimately involved,” Mr Symonette said.

“That is what (Dr) Minnis was referring to. Sitting in that position, if you are there then you would have some high level of involvement.”

He said this is why the Baha Mar court documents need to be unsealed, so that the public can be more aware of what is going on.

“(Mr) Christie made a point when he was in opposition to demand that all heads of agreements be made public. I was a part of that government and whenever we did something we brought it to the public to avoid these kinds of situations,” he said.

On Sunday, in a statement posted to his Facebook page, Dr Minnis said his party would “engage and execute a real sale of Baha Mar to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians; a purchaser who will utilise only Bahamian labour to complete the resort, and will put Bahamians back to work with real jobs as quickly as possible.”

The next day he added that if the Baha Mar deal does not stand up to public scrutiny, his party reserves the right “to not approve any sale that is not in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”

His words prompted criticism from members of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis accused Dr Minnis of plotting for the resort’s demise for political benefit while spouting untruths.

Mr Davis said it was unfortunate that the country has come to a point where some would “bet against the interests of their fellow Bahamians to better their own political lot.”

Mr Davis added that the Killarney MP “appears to be crossing his fingers and praying” the resort does not open for his own political benefit, despite the thousands of Bahamians who would suffer.

Last December, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced the official sale of Baha Mar to CTF BM Holdings, a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, at the time stating the resort was set for a phased opening beginning in April 2017, and a full completion by this fall. It has since been revealed that the sale has not been finalised and that the opening date for the Rosewood hotel brand, owned by the Baha Mar buyer, has been delayed to Spring 2018.