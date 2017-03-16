Bosses Withheld Chinese Passports

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday made a startling admission in the House of Assembly, saying Chinese nationals who entered the country to construct the $3.5bn Baha Mar resort had their passports and work permits withheld, adding that this was done as a means to “control” the foreign labourers.

While debating an amendment, which is considered companion legislation to the Trafficking in Persons Act, Mr Davis said the Christie administration was “concerned” that the workers’ documents had been “held” from their possession.

In a later interview with The Tribune, Mr Davis explained that the discovery was made some time after the Christie administration took office in 2012, and several complaints were “looked into”.

He said that he was not aware of whether the practice has continued, adding that a formal investigation would only follow complaints made to the Department of Immigration.

“[Penal code amendment] It stems from the amendment that was made to the Trafficking In Persons Act and the fundamental reason for the development and evolution of this specific offence, which has been dubbed an offence against humanity,” the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP told Parliament yesterday morning. “It really finds its genesis in the manner in which employers treat employees. It really evolved from the fact that employers still believe that their businesses are plantations. That’s the basis for it.

“Then, for example, the court in determining whether this offence has been committed, what they did with it if you look at it, it usually comes from the workplace because we were very concerned, for example, with the construction at Baha Mar when they had the foreign workers there. You will find that their passports were held (and) their work permits were held and that was a means to control them.”

As part of the Baha Mar deal, Parliament approved the issuance of 8,150 work permits for non-Bahamian construction workers, with a condition that no more than 5,000 permits would be utilised at any given time. Baha Mar’s general contractor is China Construction America.

Yesterday, Mr Davis added: “Apart from the fact that employees are concerned about keeping their jobs and they sometimes suffer under all sorts of conditions and suffer abuses, particularly where you have the foreign employer dealing with local employee. There are very often what I call cultural issues that exist and then there is this resistance and reluctance on the part of the foreign employer to at least, we would ask them to embrace our culture and at least understand it and when dealing with our local employees treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. So, Mr Speaker, a number of our employees might find that what is happening to them might amount to an offence. It is like modern day slavery, which has been identified not just in the Bahamas, but around the world.”

When he rose to debate the amendment, Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins veered from the Bill, pointing to government’s failure to make the Baha Mar documents public.

He urged the state to table the Baha Mar documents that are sealed in the Supreme Court, and suggested that the Christie administration has stalled in this regard as it did not want “damning” information in the public domain before a general election.

Dr Rollins said Bahamians deserved to know whether the Christie administration placed the country in the “bondage” of The People’s Republic of China for years and generations to come.

“The Baha Mar situation, please I ask this Honourable House lay the documents on the table,” Dr Rollins said, “We need to know what you promised the Chinese government. Not that we have a problem with the Chinese. The Chinese control these enterprises (and) they are called SOEs - State Owned Enterprises owned by the Chinese. We need to know what you promised the Chinese because as I was the first to say in this House if it is found that what you promised and committed us to is not in our interest we have a right to review.

“Now I can’t sell what I don’t own. I can’t. However, I am the one who establishes the legal framework and the parameters in which they must operate.”

“We need the details of Baha Mar and, Mr Speaker, we hope that those details are not damning, such that our country will be in bondage to the Chinese for years and generations to come,” Dr Rollins said.