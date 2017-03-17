Bahamas National Coalition Party Hits Out Over Landfill Fire

THE Bahamas National Coalition Party (BNCP) has joined the chorus of critics of the Government’s handling of the burning New Providence Landfill, calling it indecisive and insensitive in its efforts to deal with the threat to the health of nearby residents.

The party said the situation with the dump “exposed 30 years of the PLP and FNM administrations’ callous attitude towards those who they seem to regard as poor black Bahamians whose life and limbs are of no value worth and dignity. This situation speaks clearly to the level of greed, corruption and moral indifference that has become the excepted (sic) norm.” The BNCP also called for the cost of losses suffered by residents to be subject to a law suit and for a five-year medicial services plan to be put in place for those affected paid for by those it held responsible.

BNCP members stood at the entrance of Jubilee Gardens, the area most affected by the smoke and from which residents had to be evacuated, to add to the public attention on what they described as a national issue of critical importance. In a statement on Friday, the party criticised the decision to create the dump on Harold Road, borrow money from the Inter-American Development Bank, not to follow the agreement signed by the FNM to build a proper waste facility and account for the $35 million properly.

“The PLP’s indecisiveness, insensitivities to this national (issue) and subsequent inability to confront and deal with this perplexing issue that now affects the life, safety, health and wellbeing of all persons living in the surrounding areas is immoral,” the BNCP said. “This weekend’s explosion of the fire and wind condition finally exposed the perilous situation we as people are facing and this situation cannot be left unattended. It is too serious.”

The BNCP raised several questions, including why an Environment Impact Assessment report had not been undertaken by the original developers; why a government would permit the building of houses within 200 yards of a dump site; and why the necessary safeguards were not put in place at the beginning or at some stage to minimise the crisis. “It is our understanding that the lack of political will and indifference to the respect for the dignity of life of our black working class citizens is at the heart of this contemptible PLP and FNM behaviour,” the statement continued. “Therefore BNCP demands a quick resolution to this vexing life threatening crisis now. The original developers and PLP and FNM must be held accountable.

“All losses experienced by the residents of this area should be borne in a class action suit against both governments and developers. Medical service to ensure the health and safety of all residents for the next five years must be put in place to monitor our people and the cost of this must be born jointly by PLP, FNM and the developers.

“This dump issue must be addressed forthwith and it must be done in a manner that deals with the immediate threat to life, to cause remediation, and secondly it must attack the structural, systemic and fundamental issues thus creating the long term resolution of this crisis to the satisfaction of our people in a manner that is fair just and equitable. It cannot be business as usual.

“BNCP has a plan and a vision that we believe is the solution to this problem. While we are here demonstrating our support, solidarity and moral correctness, Jubilee is prophetic because it enables us to show our people that the vision of a new Bahamas where the wealth is made common and government uphold the rights and dignity of all of its citizens in a new economic arrangement that puts life and value at its core; and thus begin a new chapter moving our nation forward upward and onward.”