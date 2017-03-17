Collie Accuses Govt Of Using Taxpayers' Money To Fund Campaign

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie accused Prime Minister Perry Christie and the government of using "tax payer money" to fund the Progressive Liberal Party's (PLP) campaign in the upcoming general election on Friday.

Mr Collie demanded that the PLP "stop using taxpayer dollars for their political ads and immediately repay the Bahamian people”.

In a statement Mr Collie said: "When is enough, enough? The PLP government has raided the taxpayer funds since the moment that they took office in 2012. Five years ago they pledged to change the Bahamas, but the only thing they have done is short-changed the Bahamian people at every turn.

"And like an old habit they continue to use tax dollars this Government collects for their own political agenda. Several times this week Bahamians have all seen the BAMSI ad in several of the newspapers with the PLP logo prominently fixed on it. This is clearly a violation of the public trust from an administration that has made corruption into an art form. Is there nothing they won’t do to keep their grip on power?"

Mr Collie also accused the government of handing out "lavish contracts" to their "friends and donors".

“Since coming to office and imposing their onerous VAT tax, the largest tax increase in the history of our country, they have treated our tax dollars as if it were their own personal slush fund. Lavish government contracts they control handed out to friends and donors," Mr Collie said.

"A literal $2 million slush fund for the embattled Prime Minister’s office. Secret deals and give aways to their Chinese allies. And now forcing the taxpayers to foot the bill for the PLP campaign efforts. Every time we think the PLP can’t be more obvious in their corruption they prove us wrong and sink to new levels.

"The people demand that the PLP Government stop using taxpayer dollars for their political ads and immediately repay the Bahamian people.”