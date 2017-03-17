Teen Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

MURDER and attempted murder charges were brought against a teenager in Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

Jordan Stubbs, 18, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Delanzo Cartwright on March 10. He is further accused of attempting to kill Tia Green and Devontae Kerr on the same day.

According to police reports, shortly before 10pm Cartwright was driving with the two women when the occupants of a Honda Odyssey pulled alongside their car and shot them before speeding off.

All three were taken to hospital. The man was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries the next day while the two women were treated and discharged.

Due to the nature of the allegations, Stubbs will not be required to enter a plea to the allegations until a formal arraignment before a judge in the Supreme Court.

He is expected to return to Magistrates Court on May 15 to be presented with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, which would fast-track the matter to the Supreme Court.

Stubbs will have to apply for bail in Supreme Court if he desires pre-trial release as the lower court does not have the jurisdiction to consider it due to the nature of the charges levied against him.