Us Embassy Warns Of 'Good Samaritan Theft Scam'

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE United States Embassy in Nassau has warned the American public of an apparent "good Samaritan theft scam" in New Providence, in which criminals disable vehicles and then prey on unsuspecting drivers.

In a security message, the Embassy warned all US citizens to be careful at all times while driving through the Bahamas.

"The US Embassy is aware of a scam involving good Samaritans offering to help drivers and passengers of disabled vehicles," the message issued on Thursday said. "The scam involves someone tampering with a vehicle in advance, such as deflating its tire(s).

"When the driver attempts to make the repair, a nearby “good Samaritan” offers assistance. While the driver is distracted, another individual steals property from inside the car. The US Embassy reminds all US citizens to be aware of your location at all times while driving in The Bahamas, maintain a general awareness of the condition of your car and tires, and to contact local police to report if you fall victim to this theft scam."

Officer in Charge of the Central Detective Unit Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said he was "unaware" of the scam but "would look into it".

This is the third warning the US Embassy has issued in 2017.

In January, the Embassy warned the American public of an apparent “fraudulent call” scheme, in which people were being coerced into transferring sizable funds under the guise that the money would be used to aid family members travelling in The Bahamas.

According to officials, in most scenarios, the caller obtains information, often through social media, which confirms that a relative is travelling in or residing in The Bahamas and uses that information to try to convince a willing victim to send money to allegedly aid the relative.

In a second warning in January, the Embassy released a security message urging its staff, citizens and US visitors in Nassau and Paradise Island to avoid a “planned demonstration” scheduled for Majority Rule Day.

“A planned demonstration is scheduled to take place in Nassau on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, during the Bahamas’ Majority Rule Day holiday, commencing at 10am at Arawak Cay (‘Fish Fry’) and proceeding east on Bay Street to

Rawson Square,” the Embassy noted in a short message posted on its website, seemingly referring to the protest planned by We March Bahamas.

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate to violence. US Embassy personnel have been advised to avoid demonstrations, and to exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations. The Embassy recommends that private US citizens take the same precaution.”

Activist group We March Bahamas and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) both staged marches on Majority Rule Day.