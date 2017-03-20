13 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized At Airport

POLICE seized 13 kilograms of cocaine in an unclaimed suitcase at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday evening.
According to reports, Drug Enforcement Unit officers along with K-9 Unit officers were conducting a routine cargo examination when they searched an unclaimed suitcase in which they discovered the large amount of drugs.
Three men were also arrested in two street drugs-related incidents on Saturday.
Shortly before 3pm, Mobile Division officers on routine patrol saw two men acting in a suspicious manner on Crooked Island Street. The men were accosted, searched and a quantity of marijuana was found in their possession. They were taken into custody.
Around 9.30pm, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on McCullough Corner when they saw a man acting suspiciously. He was searched and 70 small packages of marijuana were found in his possession. The man was arrested.
Investigations are ongoing.
