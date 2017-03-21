Ingraham Hits Out At ‘Lack Of Transparency’ On Economy

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham yesterday criticised government’s lack of transparency over the economy this term, challenging that the Christie-led administration’s fiscal performance over the past five years could not rival his party’s governance during the Great Recession.

Mr Ingraham lamented that the government has not made much information available to the public, and as such, he did not know very much about the current state of the economy.

During an interview on Bahamas at Sunrise, the former Prime Minister said that public concerns over the national debt and Value-Added Tax (VAT) would be eased by greater transparency.

“I don’t know very much about the current state of the economy because the government is not very transparent in its dealings,” he said. “It doesn’t make available very much information in public places. The State Minister for Finance was on the radio the other day and he was asked a very basic question about the VAT and the expense for VAT and he seemed to have been challenged to respond to the question.

Mr Ingraham said: “The reality though is that there is a feeling in this society that the Value-Added Tax was a tax that was going to be used to pay down the government debt. Well, that was how it was sold to the public but the truth is it was a revenue raising measure.

“The national debt in and of itself was not a challenge in a society if people could see where the money is going and what the money is being used for. When you continue to increase the debt and you’re able to touch, feel and see what the money is being spent on.

“The government does have answers to give as to why the debt has increased to such an extent over the last four and a half to five years. They blame us for many things but the reality is, if you take the amount of money they have borrowed over the last four and a half years and compare it to what the FNM borrowed in the five years it was in office - even while the Great Recession took place in 2008 and government revenue just dropped out - expenditure just skyrocketed.

He continued: “If you take those two periods and you see what it is that the FNM left in place from the monies that were borrowed and you compare it to now, you will have to ask the question ‘wow, what is this all about?’”