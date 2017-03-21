Pm Hits Out At We March Bahamas Over Plan To Stop At His Home, Office

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
WITH We March Bahamas now finalising plans for its third protest march, one that will see the group make stops at his home and office, Prime Minister Perry Christie has warned that the organisation’s “poor judgment” could “ignite something that they least expect to happen”.
Mr Christie said yesterday that the personalised style of protest being employed by We March Bahamas was inviting a section of the public, unhappy with his administration and its policies, to speak of him and members of his family in a way that would cause large scale confrontations between them and his supporters.
On Sunday, We March lead organiser Ranard Henfield told The Tribune that members of his team, in conjunction with officials from the Raising Awareness of the Bahamas Landfill (RABL) group, had concluded plans to protest issues associated with the New Providence landfill on April 2.
Mr Henfield also told The Nassau Guardian that the groups intend to make at least two stops - at the office and home of the Prime Minister - in hopes of getting their concerns heard.
However, despite these indications, Mr Christie said yesterday he was still “unaware” of the true nature of the groups’ plan.
On being made aware of the proposed plans, the Centreville MP advocated that the groups “exercise the greatest care” in their attempts to get his attention, acknowledging that his status as Prime Minister does not allow for untethered access to his family and private life.
“I would advocate that they exercise the greatest care before they personalise marches and issues because I am a public figure – but I have a family. They cannot control the emotions of people who are a part of their members.
“When they do something, then they are actually inviting people to speak of me and all who live in my place in a way that could ignite something that they least expect to happen.
“I think it is in poor judgment that they are doing (this),” said Mr Christie.
“Most certainly it is something that may give them some thrills but I don’t think that they should take it (this) far because in public life, they cause people to see that the divisions are now becoming too deepened, too crazy.”
“I think we all have a duty in being able to understand what outcomes we will like when we demonstrate, and that is not a good outcome, to be able to do that and personalise it in such a way.”
As a part of its initial march on November 25, 2016, We March led more than a thousand people from Arawak Cay to downtown Nassau. Ultimately, a large group of protesters occupied Rawson Square for 12 hours as part of the demonstration.
Then, Mr Henfield publicly presented a list of demands to Mr Christie with the demand that he meet with the group on the steps of Parliament. It led to several weeks of intense dialogue between Mr Henfield and members of the Christie administration, resulting in a second march on the Majority Rule holiday in January.
The government has consistently argued that the existence of We March should be viewed as anti-government.
In February, We March announced that it planned to stage 12 more “events and protests” throughout the Bahamas before the next general election.
At that time, Mr Henfield said the group was still on a mission and would continue to “stay focused” despite “the tactics and anger of people that want to resist change”.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
It is none other than Crooked Christie himself who has left the very public whom he has so severely oppressed with absolutely no choice but to take matters into their own hands.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
somehow i do not like the tone of his observations.
these comments themselves can create unexpected or unpredictable consequences, but I reserve any further comments at this time.
realfreethinker 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
This man is losing his mind. This is the time to speak up. This is absolutely crazy
Publius 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
The organisers of We March said the last march was to present the "people's manifesto" to the Parliament. Where is it? It never materialized and this was supposed to be a cornerstone of the movement. On another note, it has become clear to me that there is another hand behind We March, and the hand appears to be foreign, not Bahamian.
banker 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
You know, if he had any guts and if he were a true leader, he would come out of his house and address the crowd and engage in dialogue. But alas, he is just a loquacious Crisco Butt with damaged head valves who leads a band of kleptocratic criminals who have raped the country. Just typical PLP garbage who are afraid of accountability due to their treasonous actions.
TalRussell 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! With only like 12 days reach before the big We March protest day, the organizers would attract thousands new marchers, if it promised the March's route would shimmied on over to the PM's office for a "Do Da PM's Shuffle” dance party - with the nation's Rt. Honourable Prime Minister - even maybe his Cabinet colleagues will come down to demonstrate their best shuffles? I mean, who among the thousands out there wouldn't show-up to catch a glimpse of Ministers Freddy, Brave and V.Alfred, doing their interpretations da PM's shuffle dance? You could tell citizens to come out and show fellow citizens - your own interpretation of the PM's shuffle dance.
by TalRussell
sealice 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Betcha he'll have his goon squad with all the chingro riot gear lined up outside his house - more crap we have to pay for.
realfreethinker 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Who the fuck Christie think he is. he is advocating violence against Bahamians. People prostest in the front of the white all the time and the president dont talk fuck about his family and himself.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
We march has no reason to stop by Mr: Christie's house. They are out of order. They should know that a thousand or two persons is only a small portion of the population of the Bahamas. They should also know that when you dig a ditch. Dig two. what part is the disgruntled Dame playing in this.
realfreethinker 39 minutes ago
They have every reason to stop there. He is the " leader" of the country. He needs to put on his big boy pants and stop being a pussy cat. But i guess that's how ya'll like um birdie. "weak and ineffective blaming everyone else "for his problem
ThisIsOurs 39 minutes ago
We March has had several incident free, well attended marches. If something out of the ordinary happens you can rest assured it didn't originate with them
I'm sure the criminals know exactly where the Prime Minister's house is, they don't need assistance from we March . They did quite well in finding the DPM and tying him and his family up.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
If the heat cannot be withstood, Stand down. No one has threatened your family, or yourself, but you are deserving of protest. If anyone will "Ignite" anything it is you. You hold the riot gear. The Grenades. The armored Personel carriers.
Governments the world over have pre-empted violence with violence, which has never worked out in their favor.
birdiestrachan 26 minutes ago
It is his private residence, There is no need for them to go there, And this would be true for any PM. What goes around comes around. The bullett man is in the midst of this.. If only they can find out who is bringing the guns into this Country. It would be a great help in solving and preventing murders.
TalRussell 13 minutes ago
Comrades! Do you think the public should have the right to know what few want talk about, and that is - if any 'dark money' makes it way into helping to finance and organize any 'politically organized' protest, or whatever movement?
