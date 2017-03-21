Pm Hits Out At We March Bahamas Over Plan To Stop At His Home, Office

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WITH We March Bahamas now finalising plans for its third protest march, one that will see the group make stops at his home and office, Prime Minister Perry Christie has warned that the organisation’s “poor judgment” could “ignite something that they least expect to happen”.

Mr Christie said yesterday that the personalised style of protest being employed by We March Bahamas was inviting a section of the public, unhappy with his administration and its policies, to speak of him and members of his family in a way that would cause large scale confrontations between them and his supporters.

On Sunday, We March lead organiser Ranard Henfield told The Tribune that members of his team, in conjunction with officials from the Raising Awareness of the Bahamas Landfill (RABL) group, had concluded plans to protest issues associated with the New Providence landfill on April 2.

Mr Henfield also told The Nassau Guardian that the groups intend to make at least two stops - at the office and home of the Prime Minister - in hopes of getting their concerns heard.

However, despite these indications, Mr Christie said yesterday he was still “unaware” of the true nature of the groups’ plan.

On being made aware of the proposed plans, the Centreville MP advocated that the groups “exercise the greatest care” in their attempts to get his attention, acknowledging that his status as Prime Minister does not allow for untethered access to his family and private life.

“I would advocate that they exercise the greatest care before they personalise marches and issues because I am a public figure – but I have a family. They cannot control the emotions of people who are a part of their members.

“When they do something, then they are actually inviting people to speak of me and all who live in my place in a way that could ignite something that they least expect to happen.

“I think it is in poor judgment that they are doing (this),” said Mr Christie.

“Most certainly it is something that may give them some thrills but I don’t think that they should take it (this) far because in public life, they cause people to see that the divisions are now becoming too deepened, too crazy.”

“I think we all have a duty in being able to understand what outcomes we will like when we demonstrate, and that is not a good outcome, to be able to do that and personalise it in such a way.”

As a part of its initial march on November 25, 2016, We March led more than a thousand people from Arawak Cay to downtown Nassau. Ultimately, a large group of protesters occupied Rawson Square for 12 hours as part of the demonstration.

Then, Mr Henfield publicly presented a list of demands to Mr Christie with the demand that he meet with the group on the steps of Parliament. It led to several weeks of intense dialogue between Mr Henfield and members of the Christie administration, resulting in a second march on the Majority Rule holiday in January.

The government has consistently argued that the existence of We March should be viewed as anti-government.

In February, We March announced that it planned to stage 12 more “events and protests” throughout the Bahamas before the next general election.

At that time, Mr Henfield said the group was still on a mission and would continue to “stay focused” despite “the tactics and anger of people that want to resist change”.