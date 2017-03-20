Teenager Charged With Murder, Firearm Offences

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old Bimini youth was charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court with a number of serious offences yesterday, including the murder of 20-year-old Seyon Williams, of South Bimini.

Cyril Ashton McPhee, of Morgan’s Drive, South Bimini, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

In addition to the murder charge, he was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to supply, three counts of unlicensed firearms and two counts of ammunition possession.

McPhee was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until July 5 for a preliminary inquiry into the matters.