Minnis Blasts Christie’S ‘Absent Leadership’ After 600 Murders Under Plp

FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday criticised Prime Minister Perry Christie for his “new found empathy” for the public’s fear of crime, reminding the prime minister that he was elected five years ago to “fix the problem, not just comment on it”.

In a statement, Dr Minnis criticised Mr Christie for his “absent leadership” on crime, adding that the prime minister’s recent denunciation of the latest homicides have reduced him to the role of a “spectator”.

Dr Minnis said Mr Christie’s “lack of action” in meaningfully addressing the country’s crime problems is “tragically startling in its ineffectiveness,” given that his administration spent “five years castigating anyone that questioned their failed efforts.”

Dr Minnis’ statement was in reference to comments made by Mr Christie hours after the bodies of two young teens were found with gunshot wounds to the head, and a day before a construction worker was shot to death while working at a jobsite on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

At the time, Mr Christie reflected on the efficacy of his government’s anti-crime efforts as he restated his administration’s commitment to stopping the “madness that has seemed to grip our country.”

Mr Christie told The Tribune the increase in homicides is bigger than the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the FNM, and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

He said everyone must come together to save the reputation and integrity of the Bahamas.

“Five long years ago, Perry Christie and the PLP ran on a pledge to get crime under control,” Dr Minnis said.

“But regardless of their campaign promise the record shows they have made little to no progress in addressing our crime problem, in fact it has only grown worse with each passing year.

“Even with 600 murders under their watch and attempted murders, robberies and sexual assaults on the rise, they still use code words to downplay the growing threat they have failed to address.

He continued: “Instead, they have spent five years castigating anyone that questioned their failed efforts even as foreign countries like Canada and the United States recognized the severity of the issue, and issued travel advisories warning their citizens of the wave crime in our country.”

Ahead of the 2012 general election, the PLP posted billboards throughout New Providence –in areas heavily trafficked by tourists and locals –which said there had been more than 490 killings under the five-year Ingraham administration.

The PLP, then in opposition, campaigned that it had the answer to violent crime while the Ingraham administration did not. It promised that if elected it would get crime under control.

However, more than 600 people have been killed since the PLP took office in May, 2012, with this year’s murder count currently at 36, according to The Tribune’s records.

“Even more sadly, as the prime minister has come around to acknowledge the public’s growing concerns and fears of late he has only taken on the role of spectator--seemingly surprised at how bad this epidemic has gotten. While we all applaud his new found empathy, he must understand he was elected five years ago to fix the problem, not just comment on it.

“His lack of action is tragically startling in its effectiveness and begs the question as to why anyone would risk another five years under his absent leadership on this critical issue.”