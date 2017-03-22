'Who Could Leave My Babies To Die Like Dogs?'

By SANCHESKA BROWN
Tribune Staff Reporter
THROUGH a stream of tears and uncontrollable sobs, Nakesha Williams yesterday said she cannot understand how someone could have shot her 13-year-old son and 15-year-old nephew multiple times and then leave “her babies” on the side of the road “to die like dogs”.
In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Ms Williams said her heart is broken into “a million pieces” as she pleaded with the public to provide any information they might have to the Royal Bahamas Police Force about the murder of the young boys.
Keishon Williams, 13, and Davante Lindsey, 15, of Knowles Drive, Bozine Town, were discovered shot to death early on Sunday morning on a dirt road off Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.
The Tribune understands that the pair were found side-by-side and appear to have been shot execution style. Their bodies were found around 9am by people walking in the area.
The teens became the country’s 35th and 36th murders of the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Ms Williams said her family has still not come to grips with the fact that Keishon and Davante “will never, ever come home”. She descirbed her son as a “boy whose smile would light up the room”.
“He was my baby, my sweet innocent baby. Keishon was an honour roll student. He was respectful and loving and no one could say a bad word about him,” Ms Williams said.
“He was really into his school work and electronics. He loved computers and cell phones and was excited about taking his BJCs. He used to go by my aunt all the time to use the computer just so he could learn because he wanted to get A’s.
“He also loved food,” she continued, “boy could he eat! My nephew was sweet, but he was mischievous. I mean he had his ways, but no one should have to die like that. Why would you do that to anyone?
“I have no idea why someone would kill them. I don’t know why they were on that road but this is extremely difficult for me and my sister. My other two children are coping and my daughter, she is eight, she keeps saying ‘It’s going to be okay, mommy’. My sister (Davante’s mother) isn’t taking it well; she does not want to talk to anyone. She is just quiet and numb.”
Ms Williams said: “We just want anyone with information to please come forward. Please, please my babies do not deserve this, if you know something please come forward. Any information you have is appreciated.”
Kieshon was a ninth grade student at A F Adderley Junior School. A memorial will be held in his honour on Friday morning.
The school’s principal, Theophilus Claridge, told The Tribune yesterday that the students and teachers are devastated by the loss. He said several students were so “emotional” they had to be sent home.
“He was mannerly and good academically,” Mr Claridge said. “He never had any behavioural issues so it was a shock when we got word that he died.
“The guidance counsellors have been working with everyone and we will have an assembly on Friday to allow the students to have a voice and talk about how they remember him,” he said.
“He was very close with some of the students so we had smaller sessions to deal with individuals. One of his friends, who he went to primary school with, was in shock and we had to send him home.
“His teacher was in tears,” Mr Claridge added. “It is just really, really hard as you can imagine.”
Up to press time police had no one is custody in connection with the murders. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Publius 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Tragic indeed.
B_I_D___ 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Totally tragic and uncalled for, sypmathies go out to all involved...interesting statement here though...
"My nephew was sweet, but he was mischievous. I mean he had his ways, but no one should have to die like that."
Definitely something more to this story...
Publius 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
People have wide varieties of ways of expressing themselves and describing attributes. Her description does not have to suggest anything untoward. Her nephew was 15. I can think of many colorful ways that one might describe the average teenager these days.
jus2cents 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
My condolences to the families. I can't imagine the heart wrenching pain they must be going through.
You could be the best mother in the world but a crime filled society can take that child from you in the blink of an eye.
This is the horror we reap when crime is out of control, will it escalate? We must ALL work together to try and stop tragedies like this. Parents PLEASE Talk to Your Children, we all know the government has dropped the ball on crime and education, but we also should not expect the govenment to raise our children. It takes us all...even if it is not your child try and help any child you see that is in need of guidance. God bless these little souls, shot down before they even got started.
B_I_D___ 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Totally agree...the problem starts at the home and how you raise your children. Raise them properly and this would not happen. It sickens me how poorly our children are being raised, even in the interaction in the public, you will see mothers cussing and swearing at their kids, belittling the child, calling them worthless, etc, etc, Unfortunately, we have kids raising kids and the moral grounding you should have as a potential parent is not there.
Publius 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Is the killer a child? If you live in a crime-ridden neighborhood, anything can happen, whether you have a good upbringing or not. Why are you assuming that the victims, if you are referring to the victims, were not raised properly?
Publius 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Indeed. The posts that were made when this story first appeared were disgraceful, disintegrating into whether black parents were worse than white parents and other innuendos. As it turns out, this mother's 13 year old son was spending the night at an aunt's house to complete his coursework for school as his mother did not have internet access at the house, and the child was very serious about his studies.
jackbnimble 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Not sure if it's this daily but one of them carried the story that the 15 year old was hardly ever in school to the point where his school (GHS) is not doing a memorial for him. AF Adderley, however, is doing one for the 13 year old. I think this speaks volumes and I think this possibly is a case of bad company and possibly being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Whatever the case, it's very sad in particular for the 13 year old who from all accounts appeared to be a model child/student.
Publius 15 minutes ago
I didn't see that report about the 15 year old but if it is true it is sad for him as well. He's just a young boy who obviously had been suffering hardships or problems of a serious nature if he was not attending school very much. The stories of what children go through in this country are chilling indeed.
John 34 minutes ago
The term "false flags' is used when someone does something dastardly wrong, like kill two innocent young teen boys, and hope someone else get the blame for it. The country is running out of tears, yet we mourn. Even for the young men not yet born.
