Butler-Turner Should Not Go Independent

LORETTA Butler-Turner may have had FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis in her crosshairs when she told Parliament that the salaries of MPs who are consistently absent should be cut. I say that because fellow Rebel 7 MP Dr Andre Rollins raised the issue of Minnis being chronically absent from the House. PM Perry Christie also harped on the matter, in order to gain political brownie points. The Nassau Guardian has since revealed that of the 220 sittings of the House this term, Minnis has been absent a mere 11 times.

Rollins’ Rebel 7 leader, Butler-Turner, has missed 33 sittings. Methinks Messrs Christie and Rollins owe Minnis a public apology for spreading an untruth. Any talk of there being some sort of reconciliation between Rollins and the FNM must now be abandoned. Rollins is too unstable and schizophrenic. Any criticisms he had for Minnis for chronic absenteeism must be directed to official opposition leader. If Butler-Turner had Minnis in mind when she raised the matter, it is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. Butler-Turner and opposition forces not named FNM continues to embarrass themselves. There were talks of her merging with the Gatekeepers. But the leader of the group, the Rev Jeremiah Duncombe, said in a letter-to-the-editor that the Lord has led him to endorse Branville McCartney – whose DNA embarrassed itself in Abaco after only a handful of residents showed up to their rally.

Abaco’s cold-hearted indifference towards McCartney and Co underscores the stubborn reality that this upcoming election will be a contest between the FNM and the PLP. Butler-Turner is on the outside looking in. She played her hands poorly. Whoever advised her obviously misjudged the political climate within the FNM. She really needs to stop listening to these people as they have screwed up her political career. Butler-Turner should not run as an independent if she desires to see the PLP defeated. Her running could lead to a PLP victory in Long Island. If she sincerely desires to see a change in government, then she should throw her weight behind FNM candidate attorney Adrian Gibson. Butler-Turner should encourage her Long Island supporters to vote FNM. If she goes ahead and runs as an independent, this should be viewed as an unpardonable sin by the FNM.

However, whatever happens in Long Island will have little bearing in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco. I believe the FNM is poised to sweep Abaco and Grand Bahama. I also believe that the FNM will take at least 15 seats in New Providence. Therefore, if Butler-Turner decides to play hardball by running, it will be to her political detriment. The FNM can afford to lose Long Island. And as it has shown Butler-Turner and her group of Rebel 7 MPs, the party can do just fine without their support also.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER

Nassau,

March 22, 2017.