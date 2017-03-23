Fnm: Baha Mar Move A Photo Op

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE FREE National Movement yesterday called the transfer of mega resort Baha Mar to Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday a “great public relations exercise” with no “real significance”.

In a press statement, FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis questioned how the Progressive Liberal Party could “turn over a set of keys to a property they claim they don’t own,” and said if running a government “was just a series of photo ops and staged events this PLP government would be batting a thousand.”

However, the hand over of Baha Mar on Tuesday was executed by China Construction America (CCA), the resort’s general contractor, giving to CTFE its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO), which now allows visitors to occupy rooms and utilise other resort amenities.

During the handing over ceremony, Prime Minister Perry Christie also hinted that Dr Minnis should be “ashamed of himself” for hoping the resort would fail in order to gain political mileage.

Meanwhile in an interview with The Tribune yesterday, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said despite what the government may think, the FNM does not wish for the project to fail but rather the opposition party just wants all the information surrounding the deal to be made public.

The East Grand Bahama MP said despite the “handing over ceremony” the fact is, there are still no “rooms available for booking” and the resort still has no casino operator license.

In his statement on Wednesday, Dr Minnis said that Mr Christie’s suggestion that the Killarney MP wants the property to fail is “far from the truth.”

“Let’s dispose of the PLP’s notion that the FNM is opposed to the opening of Baha Mar,” Dr Minnis said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, just the opposite is true. We welcome the additional rooms and attractions to our tourism product but we question the wisdom of prematurely opening the doors without one scintilla of advertisement in the market place. It is time for the Christie led government to speak truth to the Bahamian people and authorise the release of the sealed documents so that all could see what they have committed the Bahamian people to,” Dr Minnis said.

“What are they hiding? The details that have leaked out have been disturbing and lead to even more questions about this latest PLP photo op. How can the PLP state that we are weeks away from a deal being signed then hand the property over to a foreign entity prior to the finalisation of a sale? Beyond that, Bahamians deserve to know whether this new owner paid the same rate on VAT and stamp taxes that Bahamians are obligated to pay, or will these taxes be levied at all? The people have grown tired of the PLP’s empty rhetoric and broken promises, it’s long past time for the PLP to unseal their Baha Mar deal.”

For his part, Mr Turnquest said he finds it “sketchy” that a hotel that is opening in less than a month, is not taking any bookings.

“I mean it was all a great public relations exercise but the fact is there is still no booking availability so if you go online and try to book a room there is no room available,” Mr Turnquest said.

“As far as we know there has been no marketing campaign so when they say they are having an opening, does that mean that the doors are going to be unlocked or what? Because in terms of doing business we have a ways to go. We still have the whole issue of the (casino) license and will all the amenities be available to guests? When it comes to guests are they just depending on walk-ins? That being said, we wish them all the best because Bahamian jobs depend on it and the economy needs it. So certainly contrary to what the government may say, the FNM is not rooting for the project’s failure. We hope they are successful but based on the information that we have been given, it still seems sketchy.”

When asked Tuesday when the resort would begin taking guest reservations, Graeme Davis, CTFE Bahamas president, said “very, very soon” with the launch of Baha Mar’s advertising campaign.

He went on to suggest that non-paying guests would “fill” the resort on its first day of operation, explaining that guests were “invited” for Baha Mar’s celebration and ribbon cutting to commemorate its opening.

Officials plan to launch the stalled resort in phases beginning with a soft opening on April 21.

At this time the golf course, the Grand Hyatt, the convention centre and other amenities will be opened.

Mr Davis said there is a very short term booking window with an “incredible amount of pent up demand,” adding that there are no concerns in this regard.