House To Be Dissolved In ‘Weeks, If Not Days’

BAIN and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage said yesterday that in a matter of “weeks, if not days” the House of Assembly is likely to dissolve, implying that an election date is soon to be announced.

Dr Nottage, who is the minister with responsibility for elections and referenda, went on to suggest that Prime Minister Perry Christie would wrap up the legislative term, saying next Monday at Parliament he is expected to respond to criticisms that have been levelled at the government over a wide range of national issues, including value added tax revenue.

Responding to questions over possible repercussions for members of Parliament who have consistently missed House of Assembly sessions, Dr Nottage hinted at the close of Parliament before saying that it would be “irrelevant” to take any action toward the MPs before the close of the governing Progressive Liberal Party’s 2012-2017 term in office.

Elizabeth MP Ryan Pinder and North Abaco MP Renardo Curry, members of the PLP, have been singled out in recent days as having missed several consecutive House meetings.

Dr Nottage said: “The House, when it returns on Monday, he (Prime Minister Perry Christie) will be making a number of statements in response to queries that have been asked over the weeks about a variety of government initiatives, including this question about VAT and where the VAT money gone and those types of things as far as that is concerned.

“In addition, you will recall that we just tabled a resolution to be debated to make land available to Moore’s Island, Abaco who do not have title to the land on which they live on and the intention is to give them title so that they will be able to use those assets to help themselves.”

He also said: “With respect to Mr Ryan Pinder, I am not aware of any steps being taken to reprimand him for anything. What I will point out is that the House is likely to be dissolved within the matter of weeks if not days and I think that such action will be irrelevant and he’s not offering himself to run in the next election, so. When people are absent you have to be careful that you know why they are absent and I don’t think that anyone has indicated why he was absent.”

While the government has not given any indication of when the next election will be called, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly used yesterday’s House session to thank his supporters. He is not offering himself for reelection.

Last week Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell thanked his colleagues in the House for their years of dedicated service and foreshadowed a win for the Progressive Liberal Party at the polls. This heightened speculation that the government will “ring the bell” for the general election very soon.

Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins also thanked his constituents and Prime Minister Perry Christie for giving him the opportunity to serve while confirming that he will not be offering himself as a candidate in the next general election.

As of Monday, 141,698 people have registered for the upcoming general election. This equals 82 per cent of those registered for the 2012 election cycle.